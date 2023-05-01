Two Orleans County organizations will receive funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in reimbursement funds to help cover expenses incurred from Winter Storm Elliott that hit the region between Dec. 22 and Dec. 24, 2022.
Vermont Electric Coop (VEC) and Barton Village Electric will receive part of the federal funding. Last month, FEMA identified nearly three million dollars in eligible costs from public and non-profit utilities in Vermont communities recovering from the storm.
Andrea Cohen, Manager of Government Affairs and Member Relations for VEC, said that for them, the storm was a $1.7 million event. The counties that sustained damage in the storm include Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, and Orleans.
“It’s all part of cash flow,” she said. “It’s money that we spent, so it’s, in a sense, getting reimbursed.”
Cohen stressed that VEC will receive just 75 percent of what they spent on the damage. She also pointed out that they budget every year for storms, so it is not like they didn’t have any money, they just didn’t have as much as they needed to cover the extent of the damage.
FEMA is also helping VEC take preventive measures to strengthen their systems, so that they are better able to withstand future storms.
The storm caused damage to power lines and utility poles, she said. For VEC, the length of the outage lasted five and a half days from beginning to end. At the peak of the outage 13,790 VEC members were affected, with 293 separate outages, and 47 broken poles.
According to Cohen, Tropical Storm Phillipe, which hit the state several years ago, was not worse than the December storm, but the damage during Phillippe was worse.
“In a sense, Elliott was a bigger weather event, but the damage to our system was less, and the reason why is because we have been doing more and more to harden our system and make it more resilient,” she said. “We’ve been doing these maintenance plans. We’ve been doing vegetation management. We’ve been replacing equipment more routinely and keeping the system in better shape. So, even though the weather event was more significant for Elliott, the outage problems and the response were better.”
VEC plans to continue its vegetation management and system upgrades and continue to make the system more resilient, said Cohen.
Crystal Currier, a representative from Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA) who maintains Barton Electric’s lines, said they haven’t yet determined how much the storm cost Barton Electric because they still have some cleanup to do. However, she said the cost was mostly labor, with people working to restore power. Her initial estimate before cleanup was $34,524, including approximately less than $4,000 worth of materials.
According to Currier, there wasn’t a lot of significant damage, but for a small utility it’s still enough, and it’s always good to get money back.
Ben Rose, Recovery and Mitigation Section Chief for the Vermont Division of Emergency Management (VEM) explained that the FEMA Public Assistance Program is their largest grant program. The program basically provides federal funding, typically at a 75 percent federal cost share, for eligible public infrastructure repairs after a major disaster. Vermont’s biggest use of the program was Tropical Storm Irene which hit the state on August 28, 2011. The second expense was the COVID-19 response.
Explaining the program in context, Rose said it’s not that the state gets the money and gives it to communities. Instead, certain counties reach a threshold of damage that allows FEMA to include them in the eligible declaration area. Then communities that had damage in those areas can submit their costs, he said.
“There is no discretion involved on the state’s part,” he said. “We’re just a grantee and kind of a pass-through of eligible costs to applicants who report damages. FEMA personnel meet with the communities and collect the documentation.”
If the claimant is adequately eligible, FEMA writes a project worksheet, which is like that grant, that they then issue to the Vermont Department of Public Safety (DPS), which is the home agency of VEM. The DPS then passes the grant along to the community that was deemed eligible for the FEMA funds, said Rose.
Rose said VEM did outreach to all of their communities, regional planning commissions, and the Agency of Transportation (AOT).
“We basically scoured the earth, looking for any damages,” said Rose. On Friday, he believed VEM received 17 applicants. VEM doesn’t refuse entities' requests for reimbursement funding. “If it’s eligible, it’s eligible. It’s kind of a black-and-white program.”
For this funding, FEMA has assigned someone to virtually meet with the communities, gather their cost documentation, and write the project worksheets. The communities will have an opportunity to review the worksheets and sign off on the grants portal. The state will also review and sign off on the documentation to ensure information is not missing and to verify that they agree with the request.
Grants that the state issues to the communities have to follow the state-bonded requirements, said Rose.
“There is the FEMA bureaucracy, and then there is the state bureaucracy,” he said. The state assigns a public assistant coordinator to help communities navigate things like the FEMA terminology. “We’re trying to make it painless for these small communities to deal with the FEMA process.”
Communities that receive FEMA funding have to prove the expenses down to the penny in order to be eligible to receive it. Administrative time on proving the expenses, such as photocopying documents, is eligible at 100 percent, not the 75 percent on cost share.
“The idea is to make the community come out whole,” said Rose. “FEMA recognizes there is an administrative burden of documenting all the costs, and they try to cover that.”
When recipients receive the money varies on the size and complexity of a disaster.
“It is not unusual for it to take a year before the money actually gets back to the community, but it can go quicker,” said Rose. “This was a fairly straightforward event, so we’re aiming for it to be a matter of months.”