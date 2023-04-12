NEWPORT CITY – In an effort to recruit new firefighters, numerous fire departments are participating in a new national recruitment effort called Operation Mayday. The Newport City Fire Station is one of the departments participating in the effort.
Newport City Fire Chief John Harlamert said the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is producing and sponsoring Operation Mayday. He said the NVFC asked fire departments to register themselves for the recruitment effort on the website makemeafirefighter.org. The website contains free resources and materials to help fire departments and emergency medical services with their recruitment initiatives. The website also provides information about what it means to volunteer in fire and emergency services and on where to find service opportunities. The NVFC and the State Vermont Division of Fire Safety have also invested in an advertising campaign on WCAX-TV and social media, he said.
“All month long, they are promoting firefighting and the need for firefighters,” said Harlamert. It’s going to culminate on May 13 with Operation Mayday. “Participating fire departments are going to have an open house for people who are interested in becoming firefighters.”
The Newport City Fire Department is a participating fire department. Several other Northeast Kingdom fire departments are also taking part in the recruitment initiative.
The focus is on bringing in more volunteers or those interested in a career in the fire service. Harlamert said that nationally the fire service needs personnel. This includes the Newport City Fire Department and most other small, local departments in the NEK and throughout Vermont.
“I could use eight or ten new young guys,” said Harlamert. “For some reason, younger people don’t seem to want to get into the fire service.”
His ideal candidate is someone in their 20s, someone with longevity.
“We’re picking up some older guys in their 40s and 50s, which is great, but it would be nice to get some younger, healthy guys who want to be involved in it for the long run,” said Harlamert. “It’s a huge commitment. It’s a dedication. It’s a lifestyle. It’s an ask. There is no question about it.”
Harlamert said that when he started with the fire department 35 years ago, they had 44 members and a waiting list to join. He said the number of firefighters has continuously dropped over the years as people have retired, but younger people have not joined to fill in the holes. Harlamert doesn’t have a definite answer as tou why that is happening.
“I think younger people are more interested in screen time than they are hands-on work,” he said. “Employment nationwide, in every field, is hurting. Baby boomers are retiring, and young people aren’t filling in.”
Harlamert said the fire service is losing about a hundred thousand plus volunteer firefighters a year, and nobody is replacing them. He would like to see the protective services program return to the North Country Career Center. Harlamert also noted that it’s not necessary to be interested in firefighting for the Newport City Fire Department to stop in and find out what it’s all about.