BARTON - The Department of Fish and Wildlife is recommending the state issue 180 moose permits to reduce the population in Essex County. The county is divided into two wildlife management units (E1 and E2). The increase in permits issued reflects the department's goal of reducing moose density in the management unit to combat the infestation of winter ticks.
The department hosted a moose meeting at Lake Region UHS on Monday evening.
A core range for moose extends from northern Maine to New Hampshire and into Essex County in Vermont.
"This entire area has commercial logging, which can support high densities of moose," biologist Nick Fortin said. The problem is when the density elevates to the point where the land can't sustain the moose population, and winter ticks are easier to spread across the population.
By 2005 the estimated moose population in Essex County peaked at over 4,000, causing significant damage. In response, Fortin said the number of permits granted increased to 500 over a five year period.
"It worked," Fortin said of the department's strategy. "We're now down to 1,800 moose."
There are two moose hunting seasons in Vermont, both in October. In 2022, the department issued 100 permits for E1 and E2 only. The success rate was higher during the first hunt; the lower success rate in the second season, Fortin said, was weather related.
A total of 51 moose were harvested. The harvest rate isn't sufficient for the department to achieve its goal of 0.5 moose per square mile. In the Essex management district there are an estimated 1.6 moose per square mile.
Over the eons, moose had few predators. Wolves and mountain lions were primary predators. Bear and coyotes were able to take down juvenile moose. Fortin emphasized humans have been a major predator since at least the past ice age. Other than that, there is little to thin the herd.
A brain worm carried by the deer population is infecting the moose herd, primarily in the southern district of Vermont, Fortin explained. The herd's health is also suffering as a result of a winter tick infestation that has lasted for several years.
Winter ticks have a unique lifestyle. Unlike most tick species, the ticks use one animal as their host. Other species use different hosts as they progress through the larvae, nymph, and adult stages. The winter ticks attach themselves to moose during the fall rut. The ticks cluster by the thousands in bubbles which are picked up by the moose.
"They're not good groomers," Fortin said. The moose didn't evolve with winter ticks and never developed a grooming instinct, and so a moose can become the hosts of tens of thousands of ticks through the winter.
During the winter, an infested moose will try to lose the ticks by rubbing against trees. The ticks are not easy to dislodge, but in the effort the moose will rub off its winter coat leaving it exposed to the elements.
"The adult moose survive but are severely debilitated," Fortin said. The weakened moose produces smaller calves, which have a high mortality rate. Fortin said the survival rate of calves is about 50 percent with winter ticks being the primary culprit of early death.
The department's strategy has worked, reducing the moose population in Essex County to about 1,800. Optional strategies to increase herd health include treating the moose population with a fungal pathogen, which is still under development.
"There's no feasible way to apply it," Fortin said. The use of the drug can be applied in a small area, but Fortin said it isn't practical to treat moose across a large geographic area.
On April 4 the Fish and Wildlife Board will convene. On the agenda will be the department's proposal to issue 180 permits to Essex County. During archery season 20 permits will be issued. For the rifle season 54 permits will be issued and apply to either gender of moose. An additional 100 permits will be issued for antlerless moose.
Three permits are reserved for the department's annual auction, and three permits are for special causes (such as awarding a veteran a permit).
Fortin said last year's quota did reduce the population even though the harvest was below expectations. For the department to achieve a goal of 0.5 moose per square mile, it will take up to eight years at the current harvest rate. To speed the process, the department is asking to increase the harvest in targeted areas. A more aggressive approach should produce the desired results by 2026.
During a question and answer session, Fortin explained why there didn’t seem to be a problem with winter ticks when the moose population was in excess of 4,000.
"We had a lot of moose and weren't paying attention," Fortin said. "We had ticks for years, but didn't know it at the time."
If the moose population is stable in Essex County, why reduce the numbers? Moose can live into their teens. It is a rare occasion where an adult moose is killed by ticks. Fortin said the issue is the moose population isn't healthy which reflects in low birth rates and a high mortality rate among calves.
"Climate change is another stressor," Fortin said. The shorter winters are problematic. Early snow in the fall and in late spring (April) can kill winter ticks. As the climate warms, there is less snow cover and the tick survival rate is higher.