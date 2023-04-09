ORLEANS VILLAGE - The Orleans Rod and Gun Club hosted their annual meeting on Saturday, following an all-you-can-eat breakfast. The event was hosted at the Orleans Municipal Building, coinciding with the first day of trout season. Some ate and left; the balance stayed for the meeting and a discussion with several game wardens and Fish and Wildlife biologist Jud Kratzer.
Vermont's oldest fish hatchery (built in 1891) has undergone a complete upgrade following the disastrous damage caused by Hurricane Irene in 2011. The Roxbury Fish Culture Station produces brook and rainbow trout for statewide stocking, Kratzer expalined.
More than 100,000 brook trout eggs are shipped from Roxbury to the Peter Engels’ Fish Hatchery in Morgan. Volunteers from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Conservation Group raise the fish to fingerling size. A week before trout season opens, the fingerlings are released in brooks and beaver ponds throughout the Northeast Kingdom.
Kratzer said Roxbury is now the most modern facility in Vermont. Starting in 2025 all stocked brook and rainbow trout will originate from the Roxbury facility.
Kratzer spoke of an angler diary program that state biologists would like more participation in. The program began in the 1960s, but was shelved for a while before being resurrected in 1997.. Participants in the program would keep records of their fishing activities including dates, locations, and fish species caught. Kratzer said the biologists found the diaries helpful.
"We restarted it for the Memphremagog watershed," Kratzer said. "There's not a lot of participants."
The Department of Fish and Wildlife is developing an App that will be available next year. A new generation of technology savvy anglers will be able to record their fishing experiences on an online diary.
Last year the Department stocked 5,000 steelheads (rainbow trout) above Willoughby Falls and an additional 5,000 below the falls. The Department is interested in feedback from anglers. If a stocked fish is caught, record it on the App.
After years of "negotiations," the Province of Quebec has agreed to change fishing regulations on Lake Memphremagog. The international body of water is a superior fishery with rainbow and lake trout, salmon, northern pike, and walleye. The major tributaries that feed the lake are on the American side of the border. The Johns, Clyde, Barton, and Black Rivers discharge into the lake and are the prime spawning beds for these species. North of the border, the lake bottom drops to levels 400 feet below the surface, prime habitat for game fish as they mature.
Canada had a 30 trout daily limit. The new limit is two trout a day, which matches Vermont's regulations.
Now, the Department can focus on how many trout species to stock in the lake. "They compete for the same food, so there's a limit to the number of trout the lake can support," Kratzer said.
Game warden Sergeant Randy Hazard responded to a question about youth hunting season. The question was why the department requires youth hunters to get permission to hunt on private land.
"It's a safety issue," Hazard said. The landowner may have a stand they don't want encroached upon just prior to the November rifle season. "It's safe to say if you (an adult) can be there with a youth, you should be able to get permission."
Vermont hunters are not required to receive landowner permission to hunt on non-posted land, unlike in other states. Hazard said many states require permission be granted to hunt on private property.
Ronald Wright, owner of Wright's Sports Shop in Derby, said there's an increasing number of white perch caught in Lake Memphremagog. He asked if the biologists were concerned.
Kratzer acknowledges white perch compete with yellow perch and smelt for food. The white perch population is controlled by northern pike; Kratzer said he has found pike bellies full of white perch.
Kratzer said that he isn’t worried about the white perch numbers because the yellow perch numbers are healthy.
"We did a creel survey and found no decline in the yellow perch catch rate," Kratzer said. The study was conducted between 2018 and 2020.