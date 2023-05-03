NEWPORT CITY – A total of five Newport City Firefighters went into a home filled with smoke on Tuesday evening to rescue two elderly people. The city tax assessor’s website identifies the owners of the Crawford Road property as Arthur and Jeanne Prive.
Newport City Fire Chief John Harlamert said that Newport City Firefighters were at the station for their monthly meeting when the call came in at 6:26 p.m. The call was for a basement fire on Crawford Road.
“Fortunately, we had a full house, and we responded very quickly,” said Harlamert. Harlamert said that, as usual, he went directly to the scene and as he arrived, a woman was just coming out of the doorway. “I was pretty grateful to see that.”
Harlamert said he pulled just past the structure to make room for the fire trucks, then went to the back of his vehicle to put on his gear when he noticed that the woman disappeared back into the building.
“I took off running, hoping I could catch her just inside the door,” said Harlamert. However, the woman had made it all the way to the back of the house. He said that he kept hollering for the woman with no answer, but that he heard some noise and followed the sound. “The smoke was so thick that I walked right into her.”
Harlamert said this was similar to another situation where he saved a resident from a different burning home in November 2021. However, this week’s fire had more smoke, he said.
“It was billowing out the front door,” Harlamert said of the most recent fire. He said that he got a hold of the woman who is in her 90s. “I couldn’t understand a word she was saying, and she was struggling with me. Finally, I got a hold of her and said, ‘You’re coming with me.’ I walked her out to the front door.”
Once outside, Harlamert asked the woman if anyone else was remaining inside. The chief finally heard the woman mutter that her husband was still in the basement. Harlamert handed the woman off to Newport City Police Officer David Jacobs so that she would not go back inside the home. Harlamert said that because of heavy smoke, he could not go back inside the home. He said he could hear the fire trucks coming, so he knew they were close to him, so he ran around to the back of the house. He said that he used the radio to let the firefighters know that he had the woman out, but there was still someone in the basement.
“It gave them the opportunity to pack up, be prepared, and come out with the full intent of going through the door and looking for somebody,” he said.
Harlamert started doing an exterior check of the house when he noticed a backside door going into the basement. He said he was able to force open the first door which led under a porch, where there was another door that he also tried to force open. However, it was screwed shut. Harlamert said he went back out and ran to the front of the building to make contact with the other firefighters.
“I got a hold of one of my guys and said, ‘You need to go around back and try to make entry through the back door,” Harlamert said. “At that point, the boys went through the front door. I ran back around to the back door.”
Firefighters were able to bust the backdoor open. Once the basement door was open, heavy smoke started to come out. Firefighters pulled a hose and brought it to the back of the home. They were able to put 99 percent of the fire out. Meanwhile, three firefighters worked their way to the cellar entrance. A thermal imaging camera helped them find the male victim.
“He was upright, standing and holding onto a column at the foot of the stairs,” said Harlamert of the victim. The firefighters radioed that they found the victim and he was alive, and they were beginning to try to extricate him. “He put up a good struggle. He was amazingly strong for a 94-year-old gentleman. I’m sure he was just disoriented and scared.”
It took the efforts of four firefighters to remove the man from the home. Once outside, he was put on a stretcher and placed on oxygen. The Newport Ambulance Service took him to North Country Hospital for evaluation. Harlamert said that he later learned that the man was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Harlamert said that the man had been doing something near the wood burning furnace, and somehow the fire got out of the furnace.
“There was a tremendous amount of fire load in and around the furnace in the basement,” Harlamert said. “It was smoldering for a substantial amount of time before we arrived for that amount of smoke to fill the building, to literally be pushing out the front of the first floor, and the fire was in the basement at the back of the building.”
The house sustained minimal damage, said Harlamert, who added that he thinks that most of the fire was in the fire load on the basement floor.
The five firefighters who went into the burning home to save the couple include Harlamert, who got the woman out before the firefighters arrived. The others include Assistant Fire Chief James LeClair, Capt. Mark Hinton, Lt. Dylan Messier, and Firefighter Andrew Carbine.
“It was a display of training and commitment being done,” said Harlamert. “All the training, all the effort, and all the work we do came to fruition in an effective rescue.”