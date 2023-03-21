NEWPORT CITY – A South Burlington woman received a deferred sentence last week after she changed her plea to guilty on a felony charge of embezzlement. Rhonda Patenaude, 53, will serve two years and six months on probation with conditions.
According to an affidavit written by Vermont State Trooper Abigail Drew, on May 22, 2019, Emily Maclure, the owner of the Craftsbury General Store, reported that her bookkeeper, identified as Patenaude, had embezzled approximately $16,000. The affidavit says Maclure told police that the current bookkeeper was preparing the documents and would have them ready the following morning.
Drew said that on May 23, 2019, she went to the Craftsbury General Store, where she spoke to Maclure and the new bookkeeper. The trooper said she was told Patenaude had been the store’s bookkeeper for several years. According to the affidavit, Maclure said they became aware of the embezzlement when one of the store’s vendors contacted Maclure to report that Patenaude had used a store check to pay her heating bill.
Drew stated that she was told Patenaude had written checks to herself and concealed them in the QuickBooks system by changing her name to a vendor name, altering the monetary amount, or even using the same check number twice in the system. According to court files, Maclure told police that she contacted Patenaude before reporting the incident to the state police, and that Patenaude offered to repay what Maclure said was owed.
It goes on to say that on April 28, 2019, Maclure received an email from Patenaude in which Patenaude said that she had talked to the bank and it appeared she had made some double payments. Patenaude allegedly apologized and stated that she would not at any time intentionally steal from Maclure or anyone else. The court file says that also Maclure received a voicemail from Patenaude on May 22, 2019, in which Patenaude allegedly outlined how she intended to repay the money.
According to court files, Patenaude told Drew she offered to repay Maclure the $10,000 to $11,000, which Maclure said she owed. According to Drew, Patenaude said there were a couple of times she had written checks to herself but alleged she had previously cleared those with Maclure.
Drew wrote in the court file that she was provided an audit trail from QuickBooks of the checks believed to have been improperly used along with copies of the returned checks from the bank. The affidavit lines out to whom the checks were made out to and the amount.
A total of 15 checks outlined in the court affidavit were written “Pay to the Order of” Ronda Patenaude. Many of the checks were noted in the QuickBooks system as being paid to vendors. For example, one check was recorded as paid to Reinhart for $915, but the returned check was made out to Patenaude. Other checks were entered into the QuickBooks system under one account, and then later changed to a different account, or were originally entered under the account name Rhonda Patenaude but were then modified to show up under a different account name, the court record shows. Other checks written to Patenaude appear to have never been entered into the QuickBooks system.