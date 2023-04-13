NEWPORT CITY - The Senate Agriculture Committee is considering creating a grant funded program to support small farm operations to change their product line. The transition can be from conventional to organic dairy farming, from dairy to beef or vegetable, and any other agricultural changes.
The $350,000 in funds will be managed by the Working Lands Program.
"We have a system at the Agency of Agriculture to do this so we don't need to add more government," Senator Robert Starr said.
There are a variety of measures to qualify for small farm status including having less than fifty dairy cows and grossing at least $3,000/year. Starr said the grant program will allow, for example, a vegetable farmer to switch to cannabis and qualify for up to $15,000 to make the transition.
The bill was expected to be voted out of committee this week. It will be reviewed by the Senate Appropriations Committee where Starr also serves.
"We're getting more and more younger people," Starr said. "They own small lots and want to switch to a more profitable product."
Universal Meals Program
A bill permanently funding the universal school meals program worked its way through the House and is now being considered by the Senate Education Committee. H.165 will eventually move to the agriculture committee which Starr chairs. At the onset of the Covid pandemic the federal government increased funding for school meals to include all students, regardless of financial need. Those excess federal funds are no longer available.
This past legislative session a one time appropriation to continue the universal meals program was passed. This year the legislature is committed to finding a long term funding solution to continue the program.
Budget Bill
"It's messed up," Starr said succinctly of the 2024 budget bill sent to the Senate from the House. The Senate Appropriations Committee will have to review the budget starting from the beginning. The House budget, as passed, increases spending by half a billion dollars.
Over the past few years the legislature has spent one time federal money available during the Covid pandemic.
"When the federal money dries up we won't have the money down the road and we'll have to raise taxes," Starr said.
Motor Vehicle Fees
To take advantage of an 80/20 split with the federal government to draw down transportation funds, the House passed a bill that will increase motor vehicle fees. Prepandemic the state received between $40-50 million in transportation funding. The appropriation has been raised to $80 million, but requires the 80/20 match.
As an alternative to raising fees to fund the transportation budget, the legislature can stop the practice of transferring revenues raised from transportation fees to the general fund budget, Starr said. In 2008 when the economy crashed the general fund was short of revenue. To fill the gap the legislature started transfering funds from other sources, which continued 15 years later, he explained.
Affordable Heat Act
The controversial Affordable Heat Act is working its way through the House. The Senate turned the bill into a study, with the results due January, 2025.
"It's out of whack; there's no alternative for heating your home," Starr said. Heat pumps don't work when the temperature dips below freezing. Switching to a wood boiler costs $20,000, and other options are not available to trailers and smaller modular homes.
To date, Starr has received more than 1,000 emails and phone calls about this bill. Virtually all are opposed to the bill. S.5 passed the Senate and has moved on to the house. To sustain a governor's veto, opponents need 11 votes. The bill isn't entirely partisan. Starr said senators from rural counties oppose the bill.
More than 30 years ago the state transitioned away from electric heat to fossil fuel. Wood and, once upon a time, coal were alternative sources of heat. One strategy to cut consumption of electricity was the imposition of the winter rates program. Winter rates were higher than the summer to encourage consumers to reduce consumption. This strategy had an adverse effect on the retired and disabled population who had limited incomes. Eventually the program was repealed, Starr said.
Starr is hopeful the House will revoke the study and move forward with the original bill. If they do, Starr said then the senate can sustain a veto. He said that some of those that passed the bill from the senate did so only because of the study, without the study he feels those lawmakers will not vote for it again.
Electric Vehicles
The state will fund $12 million to subsidize the purchase of electric vehicles. Applicants must have a household income less than $100,000.
Starr said one of the problems with transitioning away from gas powered vehicles is electric vehicles don't have the same range. The extra use of the battery to heat the vehicle, operate headlights, or play the radio drains the battery. This generation of electric vehicles aren't effective for long distance driving in the winter.
The batteries can be recycled a second time, but the range will decrease by 30 percent. At the end of the battery's life cycle the chemicals are removed and the core is sent to a landfill.
"We have the second cleanest air in the country," Starr said. "Vermont's done pretty good; we don't get credit."
Property Tax Appraisals
A bill that crossed over from the House to the Senate will transfer responsibility for reappraisals from towns to the Department of Taxes. When the Common Level of Appraisal of a grand list falls below 85 percent, the town is required to undergo a partial or full reappraisal of all properties.
"The closer you can keep your sources to the town, the better," Starr said. He opposes the bill. Starr said the state will have another building full of people to take on the work.
"Listers do a darn good job," Starr said.
The lack of lister volunteers in small population communities is an ongoing issue. This past Town Meeting Day the Town of Barton voted to terminate the listers position and hire a property tax appraisal firm. The town had three lister positions, two of which were not filled.