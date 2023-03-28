BARTON- The Lake Region Union Elementary Middle School board heard from several concerned parents from Glover. The issue is raising funds for an eighth grade class trip. Parents and students raised almost $7,000, but heard conflicting reports whether they followed the school district's policy.
Parent Karl Schneider (spelling couldn't be confirmed at press time) sent a letter to the school board expressing concern that a change in field trip policies was stressing students and parents. He pointed out the students hosted fundraisers at Glover Village School with permission.
"The faculty had nothing to do with it," Schneider said. "We raised $7,000 and were told last week we can't use it."
"The funds should not be held hostage by the school," Schneider said. "Where's the money?"
At the onset of the Covid pandemic in 2020, eighth grade field trips were canceled. The six elementary schools in the district had raised anywhere from a few thousand dollars to $20,000 by the Glover students. The issue before the school board in 2020 was what to do with the funds that were raised, and most of the money went towards 8th grade graduation gifts.
The board then addressed the imbalance between the amount of funds the students were raising. The final decision reflected a new policy and a line item was added to the district's unified budget allocating $59,000 for end of year field trips for the six school's eighth grade classes.
The Glover students were planning a trip to Lake George in upstate New York. Then came the confusion. A yellow school bus was going to be used for transportation. Parents weren't allowed to go with the students but could drive to Lake George on their own. If parents can't be there to chaperone their kids, then teachers would have to step up.
An unidentified parent said the students should decide where they're going to take the trip and who accompanies them. She also learned the students weren't going to be able to stay overnight per the school board’s policy.
"The conversation is ongoing," OCSU Superintendent Penny Chamberlin said. "Last year the principals and staff got together to coordinate trips."
With six schools involved, they reasoned a day trip may be easier to manage.
"There's no focus or intentional harm to Glover," Chamberlin said. "We're trying to align what schools can do."
Chamberlin said some parents decided on an overnight trip without communicating with other schools. She prefers all six schools to work together.
Changing field trip policies from the current model requires a conversation.
"We're caught in the middle," Chamberlin stated.
"We brought this up four years ago and got shot down," board Chair Neil Urie said of the board’s former idea of having all the district 8th graders go on the same trip.
Liability is another issue. If the event is sanctioned by the school district, the district is legally responsible in the event of an incident. The school bus planned for Glover’s trip would cost $1,800 and students are covered by insurance. If parents are transporting the students in private vehicles, the school district is also liable.
Chamberlin offered a solution. Spend the $7,000 on the field trip, but make it a community trip releasing the district from liability.
She suggested the parents continue with plans for a community trip and in the meantime the school board and administrators will review the policy and adjust it accordingly.
Following a lengthy discussion, the board voted to release the funds the students raised which will pay for an overnight trip to New York as a community sponsored event instead of as their 8th grade class trip.