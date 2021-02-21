A newly formed private committee has been organized in Newport with the primary goal of saving and renovating the historic Gardner Park grandstand which is located in Newport.
“We filed paperwork this Monday with the Secretary of State in an effort to secure non-profit status as The Gardner Park Grandstand Preservation Association. “We were successful in obtaining our Certificate of Incorporation Tuesday morning Monette said, and as a result we will immediately file for 501(c)(3) status and start fundraising.”
Members of the Association committee are Roger Cartee, President, Jim Johnson, Vice President, Paul Monette, Treasurer and Joel Collins, Secretary. Other board members of the Association are Steve Edgerley and Doug Swenson.
If you are not aware of this group, they have been meeting for nearly a month in an effort to start the planning process and organize themselves for what needs to be done to restore the grandstand and once again make it available for public use.
“We want to make it perfectly clear to everyone that we do not intend to renovate the grandstand and then let it sit there and rot, said President Roger Cartee. We are planning on working closely with the city and the recreation department to spur economic and recreational development for the community while using the grandstand and Gardner Park as the historic centerpiece of multiple activities.
Cartee added, “We are going to need people to come out of the woodwork with ideas of things that can be done at the park, remembering that the recreation department can’t do it all so we need to work closely with them. If you come up with an idea, help figure out who can sponsor it, organize the activity and if needed, pay for it. We will listen to all suggestions; none are too wild and crazy”.
“The grandstand has been in disrepair for some time”, stated Cartee. But standing on the sidelines and complaining won’t bring the structure back to life. So, we need people who want to see activity at the park once again. We want to see people enjoying themselves and we want the grandstand to be the historic center of the park.”
The first order of business for the Association is to convince the Newport City Council to allow this new group to renovate the grandstand. Twenty-five thousand dollars is in the city budget for demolition of the grandstand this summer but the committee is hard at work trying to convince the council members to allow them to at least try to bring the building back.
An engineering study was completed in September of 2014 with Bruce Stewart of Stewart Structural Engineering, PLLC of Barnet, Vermont teaming up with local architect Mark Stewart and the local surveying and civil engineering firm of Blais-Horizons.
In their report the engineering firm clarified their role as the result of a request from the city stating that the city was interested in, “rehabilitating the grandstand structure, returning it to its former stature and use, and adding bathrooms and locker rooms inside, under the bleachers.”
Mr. Stewart further stated that his inspection was, “non-intrusive and non-destructive and was limited to that which could be readily accessed and seen by the naked eye.” He added, “My intent was to qualitatively examine representative elements of the building framing, and any accessible and obvious problematic framing conditions.”
The report, complete with pictures and a joint report from the three firms, is over forty pages long and deals with, description of premises, life safety and accessibility issues, IBC/life safety codes, ADA government access rules, accessory uses, architectural code compliance, structural condition, FEMA flood zone and floodway, water and wastewater, lighting, electrical power, roof structure, lateral loading (wind and seismic) and more.
“What most people don’t understand is that when construction started in 1939 the grandstand was designed to be moved and to apparently handle flooding. said Cartee. The main beam sits five feet off the ground on large cement pillars that go the entire length of the grandstand. The outside wall of the entire grandstand sits on cement pillars that were designed, we believe, with the intent of keeping it out of the water.”
“Without even discussing all of the issues facing the committee, there are several hurdles that need to be addressed immediately,” Mr. Cartee said, “Those issues deal with the flood zone and elevation survey and the structural analysis report.”
“We have been dealing with Sacha Pealer, River Scientist and Flood Plain Manager for the State of Vermont,” commented Secretary Joel Collins. “She has been extremely helpful going over flooding issues at the park and how they might affect what we hope to do.” Collins has been in constant contact with Pealer while also working on historic site recognition.
The report to the city identifies movement of beams in the grandstand as well as a deformity in the rear wall of the grandstand as major issues that have occurred over time.
Last week the Preservation Association invited Marcus Desrochers, local expert on repairing and moving old and large buildings, to look through the grandstand with Association members. They spent forty-five minutes to an hour looking over some of the structural issues as they toured the interior and exterior of the grandstand.
The first issue Mr. Desrochers looked at was the curvature of the grandstand’s front and back walls which quite possibly could be attributed to the fact that three interior walls that attach to the back wall, have been removed over the years to make room for more storage space. It is also believed that this could be the cause for the leaning wall beams. This would probably all be determined later on by a structural analysis, something that the engineering report called for.
Another structural issue was the partial rotting of the main beam at both ends. The beam runs the full 96’ 4” length of the grandstand. It is a spliced beam and is rotted at both ends next to the north and south walls.
One possible cause for the rot is the fact that the rain and snow come through the open ends of the building, the rain runs down the inside wall year-round as does the snow when it melts throughout the winter and in the spring. Eighty years of sitting in the rain and snow could very well have caused the ends of the beam to rot.
The verbal report to the committee from Mr. Desrochers after the tour was completed, was positive. He felt that the grandstand could indeed be saved. The Preservation Association is hoping to have another large-building contractor tour the grandstand, possibly within the next two weeks, hopefully to support Mr. Desrochers conclusion that the grandstand can be saved.
Before the Preservation Association can approach the city for permission to pursue renovating the grandstand, the floodplain issue and the structural analysis report must be dealt with. Mr. Cartee reported that the Association met with state officials last week and hope to meet with city officials as soon as they are available. “As soon as we are able to clear the flood plain hurdle, we will address the structural analysis,” said Cartee. “But in order to do that, we needed to achieve non-profit status, which we did on Tuesday, now we can raise money to pay for them”.
“We have come a long way since we first organized our Association,” said Vice-President Jim Johnson. “There are many issues to deal with but we will tackle them one at a time and hopefully we will be successful.”
Steve Edgerley and Doug Swenson are the other two Association members and they have been in the thick of the action from day one. Swenson is the owner of Art70, former Babe Ruth coach for years, and is well known in the area for his marketing and design abilities. He also designed the new logo for the Association. Edgerley has been Mr. Newport, involved in just about anything you can think of to do with the city for over fifty years. He has worked with youth of the area for years including baseball and the state and national free throw competition through the Elks.
In the coming weeks the Association said that they will be looking for creative thinkers, idea people, financial planners and doers not talkers as they move closer to presenting their case to the city council, looking for their approval to move ahead with plans to restore the Historic Grandstand back to where it used to be - The center of action at the park.
If you are interested in being on one the action committees please contact any one of the board members as soon as possible so they can plan ahead.