GLOVER - During their meeting Thursday, the selectboard voted to spend $94,600 to purchase a body and plow for a new ten-wheeler chassis truck they approved at a previous meeting. In the same motion, they approved three additional safety features costing approximately $2,700. These additional costs are over the expected price tag of approximately $170,000 to $175,000 for a bare truck chassis.
During the meeting, Glover resident Nicholas Ecker-Racz said that last year Glover Road Foreman Mike Pray said he was going to, and did, cut some wood on Cemetery Road. However, what is left over is a mess, said Ecker-Racz.
“Some stumps are three feet high, and I don’t think we should leave it that way,” Ecker-Racz said. “I think we need to go back and cut those stumps down.”
Ecker-Racz also said all of the debris left over from the work was piled off the road right-of-way, and indicated that the work could have been done differently. He suggested the town hire a log truck to pick up the debris and bring it to someone who is willing to take it or take it to the stump dump.
“It’s pretty unsightly, and I think we can do a better job,” said Ecker-Racz, who added he is not criticizing Pray, he was just voicing his thoughts on how it looks.
In response, Pray told Ecker-Racz he wished he would give the town some time. Pray reminded Ecker-Racz that they were just getting out of winter and mud season and were trying to get the roads in shape.
“We’re going to clean it up,” Pray told Ecker-Racz. “Just give us a chance.”
Ecker-Racz told Pray he was giving him feedback and was unaware of his schedule. Pray asked Ecker-Racz why he didn’t ask him at the town garage as he does with other issues. Ecker-Racz asked Pray not to be defensive, and said he was asking because he is the tree warden.
Selectboard Chair Leanne Harple attempted engagement and said it sounds like Pray has a plan. However, the two continued to speak about it for another minute or so.
The selectboard also chose a 911 road name for the road that leads to the “pit.” Harple said that each class at Glover Community School submitted some road names for the road leading to the town’s gravel pit. Of the names the school submitted, the selectboard selected Line Drive, which was suggested by the seventh-grade class.
For their efforts, the selectboard decided to hold a pizza party for the seventh grade students. Harple said the selectboard could announce it on Glover Day.