MONTPELIER – On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott spoke about the state’s need for more housing. Many of the presenters referred to Bill S.100. The bill proposes to increase the supply of affordable housing in the state. It promotes homeownership and broadens housing opportunities for Vermont.
Scott said that representatives from the various organizations at the press conference agree that building housing needs to be made easier, faster, and more affordable in Vermont. He recalled that housing has been a top priority for his administration since he became governor. He said that six years ago he proposed and worked with the legislature to secure a $37 million housing bond, which at the time was the largest housing investment the state had ever seen. The bond leveraged almost $200 million more in private investment, the Governor said.
“At the time, we thought it was a pretty big deal, but it quickly became clear it wasn’t enough,” Scott said. “That’s why when we started receiving historic federal funding two years ago, I said we must continue making housing a top priority, and we were successful in getting the legislature to agree. We now have what would have been an unthinkable amount of money just six years ago, dedicated for housing to help address our critical need.”
Scott stated that many people have said that money is only part of the answer. The state also has to make it easier to build homes in areas that need them the most, he said. Scott went on to say that many of the decades-old regulations at the state and municipal levels were designed to have the opposite effect.
“They were written at a time when Vermont was growing too fast, and their goal was to stop building,” Scott declared. “Well, they were successful, given that the majority of Vermont’s housing stock was built before 1960. It’s now 2023, and our problems are not the same as they were in 1973. It’s time we make meaningful, smart changes to address the problems Vermonters are facing today.”
Scott went on to say many home builders and developers talk about how difficult and costly the state makes it to build homes Vermont needs. He said that S.100, which was originally passed by the Vermont Senate Economic Development Committee, struck an important balance to bring many stakeholders together and make improvements at the local and state levels.
Scott said that not everyone was thrilled with every component of the bill. As an example, Scott said there were pieces that were a big give from municipalities. Scott said he would have liked to see Act 250 changes go much further. However, the bill was crafted in a way to acknowledge that both the state and municipalities have to give a bit and have a role to play, he said.
Scott said that what came out of the Senate Economic Development Committee was already a big compromise. Unfortunately, the changes offered by the Senate Natural Resources Committee put the balance in jeopardy, the governor said.
“If we’re truly serious about addressing the housing crisis, we need to make it easier to build both at the state and local levels,” Scott said. “If the legislature continues to ignore Act 250 reforms, I don’t believe they can say they’re serious about solving the housing crisis.”
The changes made by the Senate Natural Resources Committee removed pieces of the bill that would help lower-income families in rural communities, said Scott, who asked what message that sends to communities and people who need help the most.
Ted Brady, Executive Director for the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) stressed that local officials are in the frontlines of the state’s housing crisis, and they are eager to solve that crisis. Municipal officials are the ones responding to hotels that are overflowing with housing insecure individuals. They are sending more police and more fire personnel than they have before, and dealing with the density that suddenly occurred through the pandemic, he said.
“They’re the ones that are changing their zoning laws at a really rapid pace to respond to the needs that are out there,” Brady said of municipal governments. “They are the ones, oftentimes at the local level, who are facilitating really innovative housing solutions with nonprofit and for-profit developers. In some instances, giving away land and creating housing trusts where taxpayers are putting money in to create housing.”
Addressing Vermont’s housing crisis will continue, but it can’t be done without the state’s help, said Brady. S.100, as drafted, ignores the largest obstacle to housing in the State of Vermont, which is Act 250, he said. Brady went on to say that some Vermont communities have implemented nearly every single reform that is in S.100 when it comes to municipal zoning, but they are still running into problems.
“Year after year, the state continues to study the number one problem, which is Act 250,” said Brady. He went on to say, as Scott had pointed out earlier in the press conference, that VLCT has tried its hardest to get on board with some big changes and make compromises.
Maura Collins from Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA) said that when the legislature began the progress, she was optimistic that the state was going to make meaningful progress on making housing more affordable and more accessible.
“Lawmakers all told us that they all heard the same things on the campaign trail,” she said. “They heard from constituents who were told stories of aging parents who were living in unsafe housing. They heard countless stories of grown children, even lawmakers’ grown children, who wanted to move back to Vermont but could not afford anything more than their parent’s basement.”
Collins also said that small employers talked about their inability to be open seven days a week because they didn’t have enough workers.
Catherine Dimtrick, Executive Director for the Northwest Regional Planning Commission (NRPC), was representing the perspective of the state’s executive regional planning directors. She said that NRPC, with an initiative with Housing for All – The Working Communities Challenge, recently completed a housing needs analysis in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties. The results said more housing of all types is needed, and it’s needed now. Data from 2020 showed that 43 percent of renters were living in an unaffordable apartment, and 30 percent of homeowners were in an unaffordable house. Dimtrick also said that 7,600 people were under-housed. She explained that under-housed means they were in something that was unaffordable.
“S.100 tries to address this crisis and tries to do it in a smart growth way,” Dimtrick said. “Housing is complicated. We’re not in control of many of the factors that impact housing, but we are in control of some of them, and permitting is one of them.”
Dimtrick said that S.100, as it was drafted, had a balance between local regulatory changes and state regulatory changes. She went on to say that balance is important because both of them have an impact on how housing is built, how quickly it is built, and where it is built. S.100 addressed growth principles by making it easier to build in the state’s growth areas, Dimtrick said.
The bill also set goals so the state can track progress in meeting Vermont’s housing crisis while respecting the state’s land use and climate change goals, and maximizing the investment in public infrastructure like water and sewer, Dimtrick said.
“Housing is complicated, and reasonable people can disagree about the solutions,” she said. “But we are in a crisis, and business as usual is not okay. We need compromises, but that needs to be part of bold actions to make changes.”