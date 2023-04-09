MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott criticized a proposed bill that seeks to increase many transportation fees during his press conference on Friday. The House passed the bill on March 30, with 100 yeas to 39 nays. It then moved to the Senate on April 4.
“It’s no secret that Vermont has one of the highest tax burdens in the nation,” said Scott. For several years, the state has held the line against raising taxes and fees without cuts to programs, he said. “In fact, quite the opposite. We’ve actually seen organic revenue, which we’ve used to fund new initiatives, and coupled with a historic amount of funding, Vermont is in better financial shape than I can ever remember. That’s why I find it so unfair to ask Vermonters to pay even more. Especially, when they are faced with so many other fixed cost increases like food, fuel, and rent.”
Legislators are saying they need to raise Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) fees by 20 percent because they have not done it in six years, and that 20 percent is the increase in inflation since 2016, said Scott.
However, the DMV has testified that they don’t need the money, said Scott. He went on to say that to justify the increase, the House and Ways Committee asked the legislators’ joint fiscal office to give them the inflation factor since 2016. However, the Department of Finance and Management decided to take a deeper look at the bill, said Scott, who went on to talk about the findings.
The Department of Finance and Management discovered that Vermont’s Driver’s License Renewal Fees have increased by more than double the rate of inflation since 1996, and that includes a six-year pause of no taxes and fees, said Scott. It was also learned that Vermont has the highest registration fees in the region, and that is before the proposed fee increase.
“In fact, if what the House passed becomes law, registrations would be twice the average of our six neighboring states,” Scott said.
Scott also said he keeps hearing the state needs the added money to match federal dollars to perform planned road projects. However, he said the state has the cash without raising fees because it can use the historic surplus to set money aside to meet that burden. If legislators are successful in raising the fees, those fees will never be reduced, the Governor said, even after the state raises all the one-time match money it needs.
“It doesn’t sunset,” Scott said. “That’s why the fiscally responsible thing to do is use the cash we have, which will pay dividends for years to come without burdening the very people we’re trying to help.”
During the press conference, Secretary of the Agency of Transportation Joe Flynn echoed Scott. He said that fees paid by DMV provide Vermont’s monetary share needed to fund highway construction and maintenance projects. The remaining dollars needed for highway construction come from the Federal Highway Administration at a ratio of at least four-to-one. The Agency of Transportation (AOT), under the Scott Administration, has delivered seven consecutive transportation budgets without once increasing DMV fees, said Flynn, who went on to say that two of those budgets, including this year, as recommended, are of record size. This year’s budget also includes a request to the legislature to set aside $80 million from the General Fund Tax Surplus to secure Vermont’s monetary share for construction projects and maintenance across fiscal years 2024 through 2026, he said. However, according to Flynn, the House budget vote suggests raising DMV fees, resulting in Vermonters paying 20 percent more and collecting another $20 million across the board.
“Over 200 fee categories are proposed to be increased,” said Flynn. He recalled Scott’s remarks that the last fee increase was in 2016, under a previous administration. “Some are saying that we should have raised fees sooner, and if we only had, they would not need to raise them so much now.”
Flynn pointed the finger back at the legislators and said if the legislature felt so strongly about raising fees in previous years, it could have imposed a fee increase on its own as it is doing this year. Instead, the legislature passed the previous six proposed budgets as proposed by the Scott administration.
“It was also said that Vermont has long left federal dollars on the table for a lack of enough money in the state’s transportation fund,” Flynn stated. “Let me be clear, the Agency of Transportation does not ever leave federal formula dollars. If we are given an apportionment, we use it. There is no lack of enough money in the state’s Transportation Fund. However, not all the money Vermonters pay into the Transportation Fund is kept in the Transportation Fund.”
According to Flynn, every year $20 million is transferred out of the Transportation Fund to bolster other parts of state government.
Flynn stated that he feels the governor’s transportation budget ensures that the state’s share will be secure and construction and maintenance projects will go forward without delays that would have been caused by the state’s monetary share not being available or predictable. The governor’s budget also ensures that Vermont’s economy will continue to churn with hundreds of projects and the thousands of jobs that are necessary to deliver them. Flynn continued to insist it is not necessary to increase DMV fees, and doing so would be regressive,striking a blow to those who can least afford it.
“Fees can remain as they are, and the Transportation Fund should be kept intact, left alone, and used for transportation purposes,” stated Flynn.
In an email response to the Newport Daily Express, Katerine Sims, a Democrat from Craftsbury who voted yea on the bill wrote Vermont, like other states, supports its state transportation program using a mix of state and federal funding sources. Most of the state money used in the transportation budget comes from two statutory funds – the Transportation Infrastructure Bond (or the TIB fund) and the Transportation Fund (which comprises DMV fees, motor vehicle purchase and use tax, gas and diesel tax and other miscellaneous revenues). These state revenues are what we use to match federal grants on an 80 federal - 20 state match.
“This year the House Ways and Means Committee proposed an increase to certain transportation-related fees, which have not been raised since 2016,” she wrote. “For most Vermonters, this will mean an increase in the driver’s license fee from $30 to $36 and a $15 increase in car registration fees.”
“By adjusting these fees for users of transportation infrastructure to match inflation, we will relieve pressure on the general fund and substantially close the deficit in the transportation fund, which is critical to providing the federal match,” she wrote.