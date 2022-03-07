overnor Phil Scott’s veto of S.30 regulating firearms faces a potential override vote by the Vermont Senate on Tuesday. The governor vetoed the legislation on February 22 and the bill has been returned to the house and senate.
An amendment to the Senate's original bill extends the federal background check from three to 30 days.
The amendment modifying the background check waiting period is unnecessary, says Celine Coulombe at Wright’s Enterprises in Derby.
“They’re trying to create laws which already exist,” Coulombe said of the legislature. She said that when a gun purchase application is sent into the Background Check System it falls into three categories. The application is denied, delayed, or accepted. A delayed application can be the result of an applicant having a similar name to someone that would fail the check, but the applicant left out relevant information such as a social security number, that would differentiate them. Applicants aren’t required to reveal their social security number, but not doing so can delay the process.
S.30 was framed as an act prohibiting possession of firearms within hospital buildings. The governor’s objection to the final bill is the “Charleston Loophole” amendment, which was added to the bill on the House floor.
The “Charleston Loophole” refers to the2015 church shooting where nine worshipers were shot by a man who was legally prohibited from owning a firearm. He was able to purchase one because of a provision in federal law that automatically allows a person who is buying a firearm approval if a National Instant Criminal Background Check System doesn’t confirm eligibility within three days.
S.30 extends the waiting period from three days to 30. Applications would expire after 30 days leaving the potential purchaser without a decision, forcing them to restart the application process.
