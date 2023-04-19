GREENSBORO – The Greensboro Selectboard is considering hiring someone to be an administrative assistant. The conversation started with the town looking for someone to help with grant writing.
Selectboard Member Ellen Celnik said that the town won’t know what skills a potential assistant would need, or even if they need someone, until they know what grants they may be interested in applying for. She explained that another option would be to hire a professional grant writer when there is a specific grant the town wants to apply for.
Both options are worth exploring.
The board has a sample job description for an administration assistant that the Town of Danville used, but Celnik said it includes more duties than what Greensboro may need. It was suggested that Greensboro Selectboard Chair Peter Romans, and a couple of other people, put together a job description for the new position to recommend to the full board.
Selectboard Member Eric Hanson said he has been in the town offices and is not sure who is responsible for what duties. He explained that the town already has Town Clerk Kim Greaves and other staff. He is interested in what each of those people do, and what duties an administrative assistant would need to do and why.
There are a lot of expenses, he continued, and he wants to be sure that the person the town would hire is actually needed and that duties are not being repeated among the various staff.
Celnik said she heard what Hanson was saying and noted the assistant the town is considering hiring would only work a day and a half a week, and usually less than that.
“I think that will be a longer conversation,” said Celnik. She said that the town can’t hire a grant writer until they have a better idea of what they would want them to do. “It’s throwing money out the window. I do think there are things that happen that the selectboard needs help with. We are volunteers. It would be nice if somebody would coordinate to follow up on stuff.”
Selectboard Member Gary Circosta said that it isn’t just Hanson who has concerns. He said some people have questioned the size of the town administration, how many employees it has, and how much money the town is spending given the population.
Hanson also echoed Circosta’s concerns about what this position would entail, and would like to see how the position works in and helps other towns. He also said he would read the job description from the Town of Danville because he had not gone through it carefully. Selectboard Member David Kelley said that Greensboro and countless other small rural towns need someone to help them “ferret” out the federal and even state money that is “sloshing” around.
“We are just blind,” Kelley said. “We have no knowledge, no guide, and we need that. But we’re too small to have someone full-time working for us. We should be sharing that [expense] with a handful of other towns.”
Other selectboard members continued to discuss the need for a job description. Celnik suggested that starting out, the person would work 10 to 15 hours a week and would have a variety of duties.
“We have projects,” she said citing some of the things happening in town. “We can’t expect the chair of the board to handle all of this and coordinate it…on top of following up on potential grants.”
Josh Karp, Selectboard Clerk, said that the topic of a town manager came up in the past. However, Celnik believes having a town manager is going too far, but noted that the town can’t continue to function at a level it did a decade ago.
“Selectboard meetings used to take an hour, an hour and a half,” she said. “There was not that much happening. There is a lot more going on. We need to look at infrastructure. We need to look at appropriate town development. We need to look at the Bend and the Bend Rail Trail.” She said that there is also community housing stuff being discussed, and that an administrative assistant would be helpful during these projects, as well as being a backup for people needing to take vacation. She stated that town staff can’t take vacation time right now because there is no one to fill in.
Romans said that having a town administrator has come up a number of times, and that it doesn’t matter what the title of the position is, but it is clear that more help needs to be explored seriously.
“Maybe we decide we don’t need something,” he said. “No one here is saying that we’ve got to spend a pile of money. That is not the conversation we’re having.”