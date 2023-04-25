NEWPORT CITY - An ongoing dispute between Vermont and Quebec Abenaki threatened to spill into the political arena at Tuesday’s Governor’s Press Conference. The Odanak First Nation in Quebec assert their neighbors south of the border are not real Abenaki. The dispute started at a conference at the University of Vermont where Odanak First Nation members broached the subject.
Governor Phil Scott sidestepped questions about the Odanak First Nation's claims. The governor said the issue of legitimacy was settled years ago.
"I'm not getting caught in the middle of this," Scott said in a response to a question about the controversial allegations. "This is a dispute between two factions."
The governor was adamant this is an internal matter that must be settled by the tribes.
Years ago, the Vermont legislature addressed the legitimacy of the state's Abenaki population, recognizing their status as indigenous people.
The Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs has asked the university for equal time. The Commission wants Vermont's Abenaki to have the opportunity to prove their legitimacy.
Budget Buster
Governor Scott opened the press conference focused on the state budget and increased spending. The House passed a $8.5 billion budget which is now under review in the Senate. The governor said the increase in spending is not sustainable.
"Taxes and fees are up, it's not sustainable," the governor said. "The base amount is unbelievable."
Since the onset of the Covid pandemic, the states have been the recipient of one-time federal monies. Vermont received more than two billion dollars. Programs relying on these one time funds will be terminated or new funding sources must be found.
The governor's administration proposed an eight percent increase in spending, which includes the federal funds. The House budget increased spending by 12 percent, and the Senate by 13 percent.
"Vermont has the highest tax rate in the country," Governor Scott said. "I was elected to be their fiscal champion."
Negotiations between the executive and legislative branch of governments are unbalanced, Scott stated. The governor is a Republican. The Democratic and Progressive parties combine for a super majority in the House and Senate. A veto by the governor can be easily overridden by both legislative chambers.
There are disagreements between House and Senate Democrats over several initiatives. Major legislation under consideration this year includes paid family and medical leave, increases in child care funding, the universal school meals program, clean air and affordable heat initiatives.