NEWPORT CITY – Newport City Mayor Beth Barnes is inviting community members to join her on what is being called a family-friendly hike at the Bluffside Farm Recreation Trails this Saturday, May 6.
Barnes is calling the event “Hike with the Mayor” and it starts at 2 p.m. On Tuesday, she said she is hoping to hold similar events around the community. She explained that she is holding the event to highlight some of the amenities that Newport City has to offer that some people might not know about. For this event, a member of the Vermont Land Trust Team will take participants on a tour and provide information about Bluffside Farm.
Barnes estimates the hike is approximately two miles long.
“It’s more like a ramble,” she said. “It’s not a hard hike, and it’s family-friendly. It’s really designed to really get the community together in one of the prettiest places in Newport, in my humble opinion.”
Barnes is telling people who want to take part in the hike to plan for two hours. Barnes and Dan Kilborn are co-leading the hike. Barnes said she came up with the idea because she loves to hike. She also said that in the future, she would like to hold a Bike-with-the-Mayor event, and maybe during the winter months a Bake with the Mayor event.
“I’m going to try to be very creative,” she said. Barnes wants to hold events to bring the community together. “I’m the mayor, and I want to see people enjoy the city as much as I enjoy it.”
The events are open to Newport City residents and non-Newport City residents. Barnes would like to showcase Newport City to people from other places so they can see what they are missing. The intent is to encourage people to stay in Newport City for a while and visit local businesses. Barnes said the events are another way for her to engage in the community.
This is not the first time Barnes has encouraged people to walk. Several years ago, during her time working at North Country Hospital, she coined “The Walking School Bus,” where she and students walked from the top of Main Street to the Newport City Elementary School. The Safe Routes to School and the Vermont Department of Health also took part in the activity. They were joined by local volunteers who walked with them.
“I’m very interested in walking, especially for students and children, because I don’t think they get enough exercise in the normal course of their day,” she said. “It’s proven that if, especially kids start their day with a walk, it helps them perform better in the classroom mentally. It kind of calms them down.”
Barnes likes walking because it’s great exercise and no special equipment is needed, and no gym membership is needed. The City of Newport provides a safe infrastructure for walking, she said.