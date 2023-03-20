NEWPORT CITY – An annual parade that typically accompanies the Kingdom Games’ summer swim appears to be a “no-go” this year. Director of Kingdom Games, Phil White, wrote in a press release last week that the City of Newport denied the application to host the half-hour pet and swimmer costume parade on Friday evening, July 28. It would have started at Fyfe Drive and Main Street and continued to Gardner Memorial Park.
“The purpose of the parade is to welcome over 150 open-water swimmers and 125 kayakers traveling from all over North America to participate in the 14th Annual Kingdom Swim,” reads White’s statement. “In its application, Kingdom Games offered to pay all city costs associated with the [half-hour] parade.”
The press release stressed that this parade not only welcomes open water swimmers traveling great distances to attend Kingdom Swim but also showcases Newport City and Lake Memphremagog as a world-class venue for open water
According to the city’s parade policy, a maximum of four taxpayer-funded parades will be held per year in Newport City. It goes on to read that the municipal budget will support the four parades by covering the cost of city services up to $1,000 each.
“This does not include organized walks or processions that utilize the bike path or do not interrupt the flow of traffic beyond the use of crosswalk areas,” the policy states.
“There were five parades under consideration that the city was going to support,” White told the Newport Daily Express referring to this year.“They were all good parades.”
White stated that he offered to pay the expenses for his parade. However, he said he didn’t know how much that expense would have been.
“Even with the costs covered, we simply do not have the manpower, and we tried to explain this to Phil,” Newport City Manager Laura Dolgin wrote in an email sent to the Newport Daily Express Monday. “Setting up the safety aspects of the traffic closure requires trained staff from the public works department and police department. Traffic is moving between Coventry St. and Railroad Square while the procession is in the same area heading over to Gardner Park. Additionally, law enforcement is required to direct traffic under each traffic light. The manpower required to pull this off safely is 14 city employees between the public works and the police departments. This requires a minimum of four members from the police department plus two cruisers at a cost of $600. The cost for the public works employees at time and a half is approximately $900.00.”
"I’m sorry the city is not able to fulfill Phil’s expectations this time around,” Dolgin stated. “The Chief of Police, the Director of Public Works, the Director of Recreation, and I all met with Phil on [March 16, 2023] to explain that we do not have the manpower to pull off a walking procession, or march, down Main St., that will close off the street and traffic flow during a peak summer weekend when the majority of our staff is on vacation.”
Dolgin said for the purposes of the policy, a parade is defined as a well advertised, organized and coordinated procession of parade participants such as floats, animals, people, marching bands, performers, etc. Parade organizers must have a registration process that accounts for the number of participants.
“We asked him for a compromise, and he refused,” Dolgin said. She explained that because of the nature of the ‘parade’ it could be a walking procession. “We explained the safety concerns and street closure complexity, and he remained unyielding. We asked him to consider using the sidewalks or the boardwalk, and he refused. He complained that he is disappointed in the Chamber because they are not in a position to help him, and he has declined a generous offer from the Newport City Downtown Development Board that would compliment his desired welcome. We simply do not have the manpower available.”
White agreed that the city offered him to use the sidewalks.
“I considered that an insult and hardly a show of welcome to swimmers who have trained hard and traveled great distances to come to Newport to swim,” White wrote in an email.
Before either Dolgin or White spoke to the Newport Daily Express Monday, White provided an email exchange between himself and Dolgin.
“I couldn't disagree with you more that what we are proposing is not a parade,” White wrote to Dolgin. He also said the very policy defines the word. "For purposes of this policy, a parade is defined as a well advertised, organized and coordinated procession of parade participants… I therefore, disagree with your interpretation of the policy and your conclusion that it doesn't allow you to even consider a half an hour road closure for the purpose of welcoming open water swimmers from around North America.”
On Monday, White told the Newport Daily Express that he doesn’t intend to appeal the city’s decision on not allowing him to hold a parade.
“If Newport wants to hold a parade, that’s terrific,” he said. “If it doesn’t, it’s really Newport’s problem, not mine.”
“I’m disappointed the city government is not embracing an opportunity to showcase Newport as a well-recognized world-class venue for open water swimming,” said White. “It’s an opportunity for Newport. It’s an opportunity missed, as far as I’m concerned.”
Even though the parade is not happening, the Kingdom Swim is moving forward. The Kingdom Swim is the Kingdom Games’ flagship swim that began in 2009. It now offers different distance options. As of Monday, 140 people have already signed up for this summer’s event.