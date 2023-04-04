NEWPORT CITY – The annual Kingdom Swim Parade, featuring swimmers and pets, that occurs downtown the evening before the Kingdom Swim is apparently going to take place after all. The Newport City Council on Monday voted to allow Phil White, director of Kingdom Games, to hold the parade on Friday, July 28. However, he has to pay all expenses the city incurs for the event.
The parade starts from the top of Main Street and ends in Gardner Memorial Park. Before the vote, it was questionable if the parade was going to happen at all. Newport City Manager Laura Dolgin recalled that during the Feb. 6 meeting, the city received five parade requests for 2023, but the city only provides funding for four parades per year. Organizers of parades beyond the approved four need to pick up the tab for expenses themselves.
Discussion was focused on events leading up to the Monday night meeting. On Feb. 6, the city council approved parade requests. In the mind of the council, that included White’s event, but the council decided it wouldn’t be one that the city provided funding for. The city manager and department heads, however, had understood the vote differently.
“Internally, the city manager and department heads interpreted this vote as approving the four funding requests as all that is required from the council based on the events policy,” Dolgin said at this past Monday’s meeting, further explaining that they didn’t take the vote to mean approval of non-funded event requests. “We understand that some clarity is in order.”
Discussion between the council and city officials following a March 16th meeting with White helped bring clarity to the issue. Dolgin said that city officials came to the understanding that city council members had interpreted their vote as approving all five parades.
“We have no intention of undermining council votes,” she said of the city department heads. “We now understand that the city council voted on February 6th to approve permission for all five parades assuming each parade meets all of the events’ policy criteria, including Phil White’s privately funded parade.”
Dolgin said the department heads’ most important priority is safety for public events. She went on to say that parades require a substantial amount of manpower amongst all departments in order to maintain best practices for the safety of participants, spectators, staff, and vehicular traffic. A number of city employees and officers have already requested and received leave time for July 28, Dolgin said.
“In order to prevent this type of misunderstanding in the future, we will recommend amending the events policy,” to make it very clear, said Dolgin.
It was then that Dolgin asked Newport City Police Chief Travis Bingham to talk about what he expects the evening of July 28 to be like.
Bingham stated that he is responsible for public safety at any city event, but at this point in time he, and his second in command will both be on leave. Then to complicate matters further, the police department is going to have two staff members on the boat for ten hours for the Kingdom Swim. This leaves the department short staffed, and really unable to cover the Kingdom Swim parade adequately.
“If something happens, that falls back on me,” he said. “I don’t want to put myself in that position, nor my staff for that matter.”
“It’s just a heavy lift for us,” said Bingham. “I want to make sure that if I put my name out, saying that we’re going to do something, that I have it covered, and public safety is obviously a priority for us. That’s why you will see in the parade request that I actually said no. That’s the first time I ever said no to any event in the city, that we can’t cover, and it was for those reasons that I just explained.”
Director of Public Works Tom Bernier said that it will also be difficult for him to get city staff for the event as well.
“You can’t ask people right now to say they are going to be there that weekend,” he said. “I won’t be here either that weekend.”
Dolgin interjected that Bernier will be on leave, and his foreman will also be on leave.
“That is what we are most worried about,” she said. “I wanted to let the council know that’s going to be our dilemma. Now that the council has heard that, I would be looking for another vote to say go ahead with this.”
Newport City Council President John Wilson recalled that on Feb. 3, Newport City Recreation Director Mike Brown wrote that the city received five parade requests for 2023. He noted that the municipal budget supports and funds up to a thousand dollars each for four parades. He went on to say that any approved parades above the four must be funded by the requester. Wilson, reading from the Feb. 6 city council meeting minutes, said that White withdrew his request for funding, but said he would still hold the parade and that he would cover the expenses. With that in mind, the city council approved five parades. Wilson went on to say that on Thursday, March 16, White spoke to city officials.
“Next thing we know, we’re getting an email saying that Phil White’s parade has been disallowed,” said Wilson.
Wilson recalled that during a past meeting, he told the city manager and her staff that they do not have the authority to override the city council vote, and the council approved five parades.
“There was no misinterpreting in my head,” he said. “We approved all five knowing Mr. White would have to fund his own.”
Wilson also said that now-former Newport City Mayor Paul Monette echoed the sentiment in an email to him. He said that the city council makes the final decision but will relook at the events policy and hopefully amend it so there will be no confusion or misinterpretation.
Newport City Mayor Beth Barnes said she visited Main Street merchants about this issue and received a resounding thumbs up from them. She added that anything that would bring life to Main Street would be deeply appreciated by all of them. Dolgin noted that she wants to make sure that White is aware that the city has a registration process and needs to follow the other criteria.
White, who attended Monday’s meeting, said he could hire ADA to help with some traffic control tasks, such as directing traffic. Bingham stated it is well and good if ADA does help, but noted other parades in the city have a cruiser with blue lights at the front and rear of the parade. However, ADA does not have a cruiser and can’t go down Main Street in front of a crowd, he said.
“It’s just really that simple,” said Bingham. “If you guys decide to go that route – I’m not training them. They don’t know how to set up the cones. They don’t know how to have people march down Main Street. That’s not what they are for. That’s our job. I just want to put that out there, so you guys are all aware.”
The comments led Barnes to ask White if he considered a different parade route so that it didn’t need to go down to Railroad Square. In response, White said that he worked with ADA for another event called the Dandelion Run.
“I think that they come up with a plan that we would obviously submit to the city for where the cones go,” he said. “They are fully capable of following the plan and setting up signage to the extent that it is needed.”
White said he followed the designated parade route that all other parades follow and believe it is the simplest thing for the city. However, he indicated it could be changed. During further questioning by City Council Member Clark Curtis, Bingham indicated he can’t order officers who are supposed to be off duty to go in and work, and he won’t be in the office around that day.
Curtis told Bingham that he understood the complications, but was asking what the city could do to make it work, stating he knows of two police officers who are willing to work because he asked them. Upon hearing that Curtis asked the officers if they are available to work, Bingham said, “That’s my responsibility, right? … That’s my job. ADA could probably come in and do this whole thing and be totally fine … but what if something does happen?”
Curtis agreed that it’s not his job to deal with the officers, but he knows many of the officers, and a couple said they would work. Council Member Chris Vachon agreed that on the small chance something happens, it falls back on the city and department heads, at least appearance-wise. He asked White if he was willing to use an alternate route, such as the boardwalk. In response, White said that in order to alleviate the burden on the city, he had asked the swimmers if they were okay with just walking on the boardwalk or, as Dolgin suggested, using the sidewalk. However, the swimmers weren’t interested in that offer, said White.
“They said they'd rather not have a parade,” said White. “Either you’re going to welcome them with open arms, or we’ll do other things that are fun … but it wouldn’t replace the parade.”
ADA does have security officers, said White. He added that he is willing to work with Bingham and Bernier to coordinate with ADA so that ADA can be the backbone for the afternoon.