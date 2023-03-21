NEWPORT CITY – During Monday’s Newport City Council meeting Council Member Kevin Charbonneau said, it has come to his understanding that there might be some confusion about Phil White’s, Director of Kingdom Games, request for a parade prior to his annual swim event and asked for it to appear on the next city council agenda for discussion. Newly elected mayor, Beth Barnes, told Charbonneau his request was duly noted and thanked him. White recently expressed his displeasure that the city refused his request to hold the parade.
During a meeting on Feb. 6, then Newport City Mayor Paul Monette said the city council received a memo from the Newport City Recreation Director Mike Brown about five parade permit requests for 2023. Monette said that the municipal budget supports and funds up to $1,000 for four seasonal requests. The money covers municipal expenses incurred during a parade. Parade organizers above the four must cover the expenses themselves. Monette said that parades hosted by city departments are given priority, followed by preference for parades that are scheduled by season.
The parade policy does not include organized walks or processions that use the bike path or do not interrupt the flow of traffic beyond the crosswalk areas. This year’s request included a Memorial Day Parade, a NEK Pride Celebration Parade, the Vermont State Firefighters Association Convention, and Light up the Night Parade. The fifth request was the Kingdom Swim costume parade.
At that meeting, White offered to withdraw the event’s funding request, but said they still wanted to hold their parade. During the discussion, Monette eluded that the city could have more than four parades, but the city only provides funding for four. At the end of the discussion, Council Member Chris Vachon moved to accept the parade requests, and Charbonneau made a second to the motion that passed without objection. Monette concluded the discussion by wishing everyone luck with their parades.
Discussion is expected to continue at a future meeting.
Monday night was also the first council meeting for Barnes and new City Council Member Clark Curtis. It was also the meeting where the city council did its annual appointments.
Barnes welcomed those who attended in person and virtually, and went over the guidelines of Newport City Council meetings. Barnes said that unlike a public hearing or a town meeting, city council meetings are held in public but are not meetings of the public. The city council meetings are the only time the city council members have to discuss, deliberate, and decide upon city matters, she said.
Monday’s meeting also included the election of the city council president. Once again, the position went to John Wilson. Other government appointments went through with ease, that is, except for a position on the Development Review Board (DRB). Barnes said that current member, Agathe Coburn, whose term was up this year, wished to be reappointed to a two-year term, while Daniel Pickering wishes to be appointed from a full member to an alternate member. Meanwhile, Denis Chenette stepped forward to offer his services as an alternate member and replace Harriet Hall. Before the vote, Curtis said that he knows Chenette well but noted there is a process to name someone to the DRB and wondered if that process was done. Curtis said that he looked at DRB meeting minutes and could not see where Chenette submitted a letter of interest or where the DRB had held interviews and made a recommendation. Curtis asked if he was wrong, to which DRB Chair John Harlamert said no.
“Mr. Chenette has quite a background, and so forth and so on,” said Harlamert. “He expressed an interest, and we talked about it at the meeting.”
“But you know there is a process,” Curtis replied.
Harlamert said that Chenette did not submit a letter of interest and mentioned at a planning commission meeting that he would be willing to serve as an alternate. Curtis said if anyone is qualified for the position, it is certainly Chenette. Curtis said that Chenette served 25 years on the zoning board. However, Curtis continued to insist there is still a process that interested parties must go through. Curtis also said that he would rather have Chenette, if he is interested, as a full-time member.
“I have nothing against Mr. Chenette. I just feel a step was missed,” said Curtis.
Barnes thanked Curtis for his comments and said she wasn’t sure how to respond. Newport City Manager Laura Dolgin said it’s up to the city council if the members wanted to step back and continue with the motion. During the discussion, Curtis suggested that Coburn and Pickering be appointed as requested and that the city post the DRB vacancy in the newspaper to entice potential new members to apply.
“I was (told) that seeing there is a new council person and mayor that more people might come forward,” said Curtis. He asked that the motion and second be withdrawn and a new motion be brought that would include appointing Coburn and Pickering as requested. It was decided that the board would advertise for a new DRB member. Curtis also encouraged Chenette to submit a letter of interest for the open DRB position.
Chenette agreed with Curtis, and said it was the proper procedure.
At the end of the meeting, Barnes said the Vermont AmeriCorps Coordinator asked her to make a statement because last week was AmeriCorps Week. Her statement recognized past and present members of AmeriCorps.