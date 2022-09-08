BARTON - Phil and Lynn Brochu were joined by a handful of parents at Wednesday evening's Orleans Central Supervisory Union (OCSU) meeting to share concerns over a lack of communication and special education services.
The spark that burned the Brochu family is the lack of services for their daughter Miley who is confined to a wheelchair, the victim of shaken baby syndrome. Miley is a student at the Irasburg Village School.
The lack of special educators is a statewide problem and not confined to OCSU. Since the beginning of the year OCSU Superintendent Penny Chamberlin has kept the board aware of the shortage of educators and special service providers. Over 90 positions at all levels had to be filled and while progress was made, the district still lacks para-educators.
When Special Services Director Chad Fox informed the Brochu family the Friday before school started that the district had been unable to hire a paraeducator to work with Miley, the Brochus were shocked.
Miley's situation puts a face on a number. Without a paraeducator Miley won't attend the Irasburg school except for physical and language therapy. According to Phil Brochu, Spectrum, a private education service, will be hired to educate Miley.
"It's maddening to think the district has had time to fill this position," Phil said to the school board. "The only reason we knew the day before school started, they (Fox) told my daughter she couldn't return to school."
Lynn Brochu alleges school administrators admitted they were breaking the law, but there's nothing they can do about it.
"You didn't bother to have a conversation with us," Lynn said. She said it is important for the board to know what's happening.
Several unidentified parents spoke up, focusing on the lack of communication between OCSU and the parents. They expressed disgust that the burden for Miley's education has been shifted from the OCSU to the parents.
For the rest of the story see Friday's Paper