BARTON - Lake Region Union High School (LR) student Sylvia Brownlow recently returned from a state science fair with five awards in tow.
Brownlow should be used to success; she won four medals the year prior.
Brownlow was introduced to STEM (science, technology, engineer, mathematics) while attending North Country Union Junior High School. After enrolling at LR, Brownlow continued to pursue an interest in science, joining a newly formed science club under the direction of teacher Bill Gilson.
Gilson started a science club while teaching in Boston. He taught at an engineering school where every student had to submit a project to a science fair. It was wildly successful and the students enjoyed a great experience, he said. The science club at Lake Region is in the fledgling stage with four members. The goal is to grow the number over time.
In 2022, Brownlow enrolled in a chemistry class. Through the class Brownlow entered the VT STEM Fair along with a friend, Abby Snedeker.
"We created a model water softener to measure how good it is at removing nitrates," Brownlow said. The project was conceived of by the two students.
"I ask the students to look around; is there a problem they can solve," Gilson said. Not all of their ideas pan out. Gilson said within the science and engineering fields, there's a lot of failure.
The project was a success, and they won four awards.
Anti-algae Antifreeze Livestock Water Trough
This year Brownlow went solo. Her project stems from a problem with Brownlow's three horses. Algae and bacteria can build up on the water trough. In the winter, the water freezes so the horses have to be given fresh water daily.
Brownlow manufactured a trough divided into two sections. On one side she placed UV lights and grow lights. The other side had grown lights only. The idea was for the growlights to encourage algae and bacteria growth and then to see how effective UV light was at killing the growth.
"I used it on bacteria and it was successful," Brownlow said. It wasn't as effective at killing algae, but the project is a work in progress.
To keep the water from freezing, a bubbler was used to keep the water moving. She considered heat cables, but they aren't as effective.
The system is powered by a small solar panel which charges two batteries.
To create a model of the project, Brownlow relied on teacher Tim Byrne to teach her how to weld.
On March 25, Brownlow set up her exhibit at the STEM Fair. The exhibit includes a paper outlining the history of development of the project. She describes how it works and how humans came to understand the different science and technology concepts the model is built upon.
Judges visit every exhibit, which are assigned different STEM categories. The student delivers a presentation, answers questions and in return are given tips to perfect the design.
This year, Brownlow was awarded the United States Air Force Certificate of Achievement, The Ricoh Sustainable Development Award, the Society of Women Engineers Award, and a National Academy of Science Scholarship.
The Academy scholarship pays $3,000 tuition for a summer program at St. Johnsbury Academy. The three week program gives Brownlow an opportunity to work in a science lab under the tutelage of scientists.
"My favorite award is the Society of Women Engineers," Brownlow said. That's primarily because there are so few women working in the STEM industry.
There is a science fair at Lyndon Institute open to fifth through twelfth grade students that Brownlow will also participate in.
An International Science Fair will accept one project from Vermont to enter into an international competition. Students from 51 countries around the world will join together for a five day science fair. Top prize is $75,000. Other awards include four year college scholarships.
Brownlow hints at a new project for next year; it has something to do with hot air and weather balloons. Stay tuned.