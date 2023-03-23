MONTPELIER – Sen. Russ Ingalls (R-Essex-Orleans) gave the Express an overview of bills that have cleared the Senate and have moved on to the house. Some, he feels, have benefits while others continue to cause worry.
One of the bills that is being discussed in depth is S. 100. Ingalls said that this bill started out with bipartisan support when it came out of the House Ways and Means Committee, but as it moved along to other committees it was loaded with Act 250 stuff that some legislators were trying to avoid.
“It took a very effective bill and just made it ineffective,” he said of the process.
According to Ingalls, the bill originally tried to add to the housing stock without bumping up against Act 250 too much. He said they were looking at areas where Act 250 could be lessened without hurting the environment.
“As I said over and over again at legislative breakfasts, people act like they want to do something to lessen the impact of Act 250, but they don’t really want to. If anything, they want to strengthen it. To be fair, permitting is what is really hurting housing. It isn’t that we don’t have people who want to build housing. It isn’t that we don’t have the money to build housing. It isn’t any of that. It is the complexity of what it takes to build housing.”
Ingalls said the people who issue permits prefer housing to be built in downtown centers, and they like clustering, but yet, when it comes to trying to lessen the permitting process lawmakers instead make the process more difficult.
“Until we lessen the permit process in this state, we won’t see any substantial housing being built to alleviate the concerns that we’re seeing,” Ingalls went on to say that it’s not difficult to lessen the permit process. “Just lessen it. But then, it has to make it through the committee that doesn’t want to lessen it. At this point in time, it needs to be a public outcry. It’s not going to happen with the current climate we have in Montpelier right now. It’s just impossible. There are too many people here [Montpelier] who want to talk about all these great things that they want to do, but yet they won’t give up any permitting processes. In fact, they want to increase it. There is no effort or real want from the majority that is in power to make it easier to build. They want more permits.”
Legislative Pay and Benefit Increase
Ingalls said he also opposed a bill that nearly doubles legislative pay. The bill, S.39, increases the weekly pay of lawmakers to just over $1,200 beginning in 2025. It would also pay them a full day’s pay each week out of session for meetings and constituent correspondence. It gives lawmakers the ability to go on the state workers health plan and pay the same amount for those benefits as members of the executive branch currently pay (year-round workers). Lawmakers that earn a household income less than $75,000 a $1,600 per year reimbursement for childcare or dependent care.
Lastly, the bill would create a working group to examine other issues related to how the legislature operates. They would be tasked with reviewing topics such as if the legislature should meet year-round.
“At a time when Vermonters are just struggling, this should show all (voters) how tone-deaf the Democrats are to the plight of all Vermonters,” he said. “We make enough already.”
According to information Ingalls sent to the Newport Daily Express, Vermont lawmakers earn $742.94 a week during the session, plus $127 a night for lodging, and $69 a day for meals for in-person sessions. There is a per diem rate of $75 a day for remote,
Other Bills to Watch
Ingalls said he voted for S.3, which is an act relating to prohibiting paramilitary training camps. The intent of the bill is to prohibit a gathering of people who are training with the specific intent of causing civil disorder and/or overthrowing the government. Ingalls said those types of groups are training to basically be paramilitary to try to overthrow the government.
The bill reads that a person “shall not,” “assemble with one or more other persons for the purpose of being taught, trained, or instructed in the use, application, or making of a firearm, explosive, or incendiary device capable of causing injury or death, or in techniques capable of causing injury or death to persons, if the person knows or reasonably should know that the teaching, training, or instruction will be unlawfully employed for use in or in furtherance of a civil disorder,” among other things.
Ingalls talked about S.6, which is an act relating to law enforcement interrogation policies. He explained that the bill will prohibit law enforcement officers from interrogating juveniles without adult representation. Ingalls said that he could see this for people under 18, but this bill would apply for anyone under 22 years of age. He said that is going too far.
“That’s the age of everything that happens in your life,” Ingalls said of 18 year-olds. “That’s when you’re allowed to make big important decisions, and that is when you’re considered an adult, except in Montpelier. We go all the way to 22, which I don’t agree with.”
The Senate also passed S.65, which is an act relating to commercial insurance coverage of epinephrine auto-injectors. Ingalls explained that the one-time use devices used to cost pennies on the dollar, but they have increased to over $200. The bill allows the devices to be covered by insurance. He added that since these devices are only to be used during an emergency, a lot of them expire before they are used.
Ingalls called S.48 a good bill. It deals with regulating the sale of catalytic converters and is a bill he co-sponsored. The intent is to prevent catalytic converter theft.
Ingalls said that theft has greatly risen because thieves are stealing them for precious metals. The bill makes it so that scrap metal purchasers can only buy one per day; changes the law so that unless a vehicle ID number and/or proof of ownership can be produced “a person other than a motor vehicle recycler or motor vehicle repair shop” is not to travel with more than two catalytic converters; sellers also must show identification, and resellers must retain proof of purchase - among other requirements in the bill.
Ingalls said that one bill he feels was an overstep though it passed the Senate was S.9. It deals with giving the State Auditor the authority to examine the books and records of State contractors.
According to Ingalls, the bill broadens the auditors’ power to look at both business and personal records of any contractor that does business with the state.
“I voted against that bill and tried to kill it, but I couldn’t get it done,” he said. “I didn’t have enough votes. Basically, with that bill, once the auditor is in your door he can look at anything.”
S. 5, though passed through the Senate as a revised bill requiring a study be performed and the bill be reintroduced in 2025, still poses some worries as it heads to to the House, Ingalls said. The house could add to the bill, or they could change large pieces of it. But, if that should happen and the Governor vetoes the final bill, Ingalls said he thinks the Senate has the votes to sustain a veto on this particular bill.
These bills will now move on to the House, while House bills that passed will be coming into the Senate for consideration. If you have questions or concerns about these bills, contact your legislators.