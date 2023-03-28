NEWPORT CITY – A 22-year-old Wolcott man accused of speeding through city streets and leading police on a chase appeared in Orleans County Court Monday. Kaleb Earle entered innocent pleas to a Felony charge of eluding law enforcement, and misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle in a careless or negligent manner, and driving under the influence. He was released on conditions.
At about 1:58 a.m., March 25, Sgt. Charles Moulton with the Newport City Police Department and Newport City Police Officer Joshua Lillis were Parked at the Poulin Grain parking lot on Railroad Square when Moulton saw a Ford Crew Cab Truck traveling at what he estimated to be a minimum of 70 miles per hour.
Moulton wrote in the court affidavit that he pulled onto the roadway as the speeding truck went across Veterans Memorial Bridge, accelerating to an estimated speed of 90 miles per hour. The truck continued traveling east on to Mount Vernon Street at a speed Moulton estimated to be 60 miles per hour in a residential zone. Moulton said the truck stopped at the intersection of Mount Vernon Street and Pine Hill Road. Moulton reported he was close enough to the truck to hear it accelerate rapidly and turn left onto Pine Hill Road in an alleged attempt to flee. The truck allegedly failed to stop at a posted sign at the end of Pine Hill Road and before the Interstate-91 Access Road. Moulton said the truck’s tires appeared to leave the roadway and landed on Crawford Road. Moulton wrote in court files that as they continued on Crawford Road, he started to have cruiser issues which limited his speed. Moulton said that he lost sight of the vehicle near Crawford Road and Route 5.
According to court files, Lillis reported that he saw a white truck near the Derby Four Seasons Motel in Derby and believed it was the same one Moulton was after. The affidavit says that Lillis turned on his blue lights and siren, but the vehicle didn’t stop for him either.
Moulton went to the intersection of West Street and Route 5, where he stopped and waited. Near the Interstate-91 Northbound off-ramp, Lillis reported that the truck was stopping. Moulton wrote that he went toward the Ford truck and exited the cruiser. He said that he saw one lone male in the vehicle. Moulton said that, for the most part, the man followed Lillis’ commands. According to court files, the man refused to turn the truck off but exited as instructed.
The court file says that Lillis had the subject kneel as the officers moved in and placed him into handcuffs. They identified the man as Earle, who was compliant. Moulton wrote that he detected the overwhelming odor of intoxicants coming from Earle, and the odor grew when Earle spoke. Moulton also stated that Earle’s speech was slurred and unsteady on his feet. According to court documents, Earle told officers that he was, “just really scared.”
Earle was taken to the Newport City Police Department, where Lillis attempted to administer standard field sobriety tests, which Earle failed. He also provided a DMT (DataMaster Transportable) test, which analyzes alcohol levels through the absorption of infrared light in breath, which showed a .198% level about two hours after the initial event occurred.
The court files say that Earle told police he knew that Moulton was trying to stop him. Lillis wrote in his affidavit that Earle told police he had a few beers.