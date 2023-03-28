Jeremy Way, 51, of Lunenburg appeared in Essex County Court on Monday following accusations that he had stolen and crashed a police cruiser following being arrested for brandishing a machete. Way entered innocent pleas to multiple charges including operating without the owner’s consent, escaping from custody, and aggravated domestic assault with a weapon. Judge Justin Jiron held Way without bail.
It all started at approximately 1:09 p.m. last Friday. According to the affidavit written by Vermont State Trooper Jason Haley, Deputy Eric Engle from the Essex County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance on River Road in Gilman. As a result of the investigation, Way was arrested for aggravated domestic assault and placed in the back of Engle’s cruiser. The court file says that Engle went back into the residence to gather statements. When finished, Engle stepped outside to find Way and the cruiser gone.
At about 2:01 p.m., Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby found Engle’s cruiser near 974 Mallet Road in Lunenburg. The court file says that Colby reported he believed Way must have taken off on foot after crashing the cruiser into a tree and landing it in a ditch, where the cruiser was found stuck in the snow.
According to court documents, Colby and Fish and Game Warden Will Seegers took law enforcement officers to Engle’s cruiser. The court file says that Colby said he saw boot prints leaving the cruiser. Haley reported that he and Sgt. Matthew Tarricone from the Vermont State Police tracked boot prints down the road and into the woods. They located Way approximately 250 yards off the road leaning against a tree. Way was taken back into custody and escorted out of the woods.
Colby stated that Way was intoxicated and belligerent with officers and kicked the officers who were behind him as they escorted him out of the woods. The file says that Way refused to sit in the seat of the cruiser and complained that his back hurt, so police transported him to the hospital in the position he was most comfortable at his request.
According to the affidavit, Way threatened to kill Sheriff Colby when he got out of the cuffs. The file says that because of his back complaints, the officer stopped and uncuffed Way, so that he could support himself with his arms to relieve any pressure on his back. The file says that Way asked the officer to be taken to the hospital. He also allegedly continued to be belligerent, yelling and threatening the officer.
Colby reported that Way said yes when asked if he would like the officers to stop and have an ambulance come. Colby said he stopped on the side of the road and flipped up the cruiser seats so Way could lie on the floor. Colby said that he and another deputy applied leg shackles to Way, who was transported by ambulance to Northern Vermont Regional Hospital.
The Original Incident
Colby wrote in an affidavit that on March 24, at 1:14 p.m., Dispatch informed him that Way was swinging a machete at people. The alleged incident occurred at Way’s home in Lunenburg. Colby said that he told Dispatch that Engel was closer. Colby also wrote that he had been to the residence several times in the past, including for an accusation of Way shooting a firearm at his stepson.
Witnesses claimed that Way had been drunk on moonshine for three days and stated they had told him to leave. The affidavit states Engel knocked on a side entry door and announced Sheriff's Department, to which Way reportedly yelled back, “we don’t want you here, leave.” According to court files, Engel called back that he was going in either way.
The court file says that the door was locked, but one of the witnesses had a key and unlocked the door. Engel tried the door, but Way was holding it closed. Engel forced entry, knocking Way into the corner of the kitchen as the door opened.
Engel told Way he would have to be cuffed. However, Way allegedly resisted. Police wrestled with Way until he started to comply. Way was then cuffed and escorted to the cruiser.
According to court files, Engel opened the driver’s side rear door to put Way inside. The file says that Way stated he could not get into the cruiser with his hands cuffed behind him, so Engel re-cuffed Way with a leather body belt and the cuffs in front of him. Way then complied and got into the running cruiser. Engel then went to gather statements from the witnesses and to collect the machete allegedly used in the threats. The file says that while writing the statements, a witness told Engle his cruiser was gone. Engels, who had reportedly been inside for approximately ten minutes, ran outside and called Colby and State Police dispatch to inform them of the missing cruiser.
Engel spoke to witnesses about the alleged machete incident, who told police that Way had allegedly made death threats. The file says that Way accused Joseph Lindvall of stealing some tools. Witnesses reported that Way had been sharpening a machete and allegedly stated, “come down, Joey, so I can cut your head off.”
They alleged that Way ran at Lindvall and Gwendolyn Ayers had to hold him back until Lindvall got out of the house. Then Way allegedly turned on Ayers and chased her out of the house.
In a written statement, Lindvall wrote that Way spent the previous night sharpening a machete and became more and more aggressive and agitated. Lindvall also stated that Way was becoming more drunk and more violent and allegedly threatened to cut his head off, and told him to die by suicide.
The affidavit alleges that Way continued to threaten and call out Lindvall. According to the statement, Lindvall went downtown stairs to assist Ayer with a flat tire on her car. Lindvall reportedly responded to Way, making him more angry. At this point, Way allegedly attempted to attack Lindvall with a machete, swinging it at him in the house. Ayer reportedly blocked the way until Lindvall got out of the house.
The court file says that Ayer told police that she slammed the door to prevent Way from attacking Lindvall. Ayer reportedly told police that Way slammed her against the wall and allegedly threatened to cut her head off while holding the machete. Ayer said that Way has gotten worse recently, and she believed Way had consumed several quarts of moonshine over the last three days.