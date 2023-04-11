BARTON VILLAGE- A vacancy on the Barton Village board of trustees has been filled by former trustee Ellis Merchant. Another former trustee, John Ullrich, also threw his hat in the ring.
Merchant has lived in the village for 35 years and served 12 years as a trustee. Ullrich served as trustee for nine years, has resided in the village since 2000, and is an advocate of community service and engagement. In the end, Merchant was selected.
"There's been a lot of changes since I got out of office," Merchant said. "There'll be a learning curve."
The vacancy occurred when Justin "Tin" Barton-Caplin resigned at the end of the village's annual meeting. Merchant will complete the final year of a three year term in office.
VPPSA and Barton Electric Company
The trustees have authorized a management contract with the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA). The two year contract can be terminated when the trustees hire a village manager. VPPSA has the expertise to provide management and operational support to the Barton Electric Department.
"Finding people is really hard," VPPSA representative Crystal Currier said. "Especially people who know about small municipalities."
The trustees finalized a village manager job description and the position will be advertised starting this week.
Early in March, VPPSA had filed for a rate increase. The request for an 18.72 percent increase in Barton Electric Department rates must be authorized by the Public Utility Commission (PUC). A surcharge will be added to the May billing cycle. If the PUC denies some or all of the requested rate increase, the excess must be refunded to the ratepayers.
A public hearing is scheduled for May 11. A rate case schedule will be available by the May meeting. The process is expected to end in October. The Department of Public Service will represent the ratepayers before the PUC.
Upgrades
A 2010 inspection of the wastewater treatment plant found several issues that needed to be addressed. Over time, a few problems were resolved, but not all. Several weeks ago the pump in the sludge Blow Off Pit failed. Supervisor Tim Dagesse advised the trustees that the pump and related piping fell apart. The inspection by Leach Engineering recommended the pump be replaced 13 years ago.
"The absence of a pump in the Blow Off Pit requires that the Village hire contractors to pump the sludge twice per week," Dagesse and Currier stated in a letter to the trustees. Dagesse said it is costing the Village $900/week to pump out the sludge.
It can take 10 weeks to secure a new pump; Dagesse ordered two pumps and asked the trustees to approve the purchase. The trustees authorized the purchase and installation of two pumps for an amount not to exceed $49,200. Currier said the cost of the pumps can be covered by ARPA funds.
A recent visit by John Merrifield from the Agency of Natural Resources went well. Dagesse provided a very thorough tour of the facility. Trustee Chair Gina Lyon participated in the inspection. She said a report will be issued in two weeks in which Merrifield will outline the action steps the Village must take to upgrade and maintain the wastewater facility.
ARPA
The Village received $192,225 in ARPA funds. Including the cost of the two sludge pumps, Currier reports there is $76,000 remaining for other qualified projects.