BRIGHTON - Members of the Migrant Justice program have brought their message to the citizens of New England seeking support for immigrant farm workers. The meeting in Brighton on Wednesday was the 49th of 50 scheduled this spring. The goal is to improve the living and working conditions of migrant farm workers.
Enrique Balcazar and translator Will Lambek outlined the Milk With Dignity campaign. The event was hosted by the Brighton Public Library.
In 2011, Balcazar traveled to Vermont at the age of 17 years to join his father on a dairy farm. He stayed with his father for a short period of time, learning how to milk cows. There were no jobs available at the farm so Balcazar found work two hours away.
"I was the only immigrant worker," Balcazar said. "There was no telephone, no internet. "
He recalls feeling isolated and lonely, compounded by a language barrier.
Balcazar worked 72 hours the first week, expecting to receive a healthy paycheck. Instead he was paid $3/hour. Balcazar didn't know what his legal rights were; he had no idea farm operations are exempt from paying employees minimum wage.
Balcazar confronted the supervisor, who told him to stick around and he may get a pay increase. The increase never materialized, and Balcazar moved to a different farm.
"I started learning about the experiences of our community; you can see the abuse," Balcazar said. There are good farm operations that treat employees fairly, but are limited financially.
The Migrant Justice volunteers began to analyze the structure of the dairy industry, from producer to consumer. Social injustice isn't limited to the dairy industry, says Balcazar; it affects all farm workers.
"The large companies at the top of the supply chain push downward to minimize wages," Balcazar said. "We must hold them accountable."
In 2014, the Milk With Dignity campaign started. The campaign brought migrant workers out of the shadows to make the public aware of their working and living conditions.
Low wages, long hours, minimal benefits, unsafe working environment, substandard housing (no heat or water), lack of medical care, exposure to toxic chemicals, sexual harassment, unjust firing, and retaliation are the many issues migrant workers live with daily, the group claims.
Migrant Justice first approached Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream, which is known for corporate support of social justice causes. They wanted the company to work with farm operations to ensure migrant workers won't be exploited.
At first Ben and Jerry's management didn't want to listen, Balcazar said, so a public campaign was launched. Using street theater, the workers and their supporters educated the public. They marched 13 miles from Montpelier to Waterbury where the company is headquartered. The parties came to terms on October 3, 2017.
"This was a historic moment," Balcazar said. "It's the first time a company signed a social responsibility agreement."
The agreement covers 20 percent of the 1,000 migrant farm workers in Vermont. Wages increased, housing conditions improved and employees received paid sick days. Participating farm operations received a premium for their milk to cover the cost of the benefits.
Hannaford is the new target. The European based company has 200 grocery stores in northeastern America. Their presence makes the company one of largest consumers of Vermont dairy products.
"They can be a champion for human rights," Balcazar said. In 2019, Hannaford management was invited to a meeting but declined. "So we began to protest."
The protests included marches, rallies, picketing stores, and even traveled to Hannaford's headquarters in Maine. They encourage Hannaford customers to send letters, emails, and telephone calls to Hannaford in support of the Milk With Dignity program.
Their supporters represent a variety of special interests, faith and social justice organizations. The Pride Center in Burlington received donations from Hannaford to underwrite the annual Pride Parade. Balcazar said as supporters of the Milk With Dignity program, the organization's members decided to decline Hannaford's donations in the future.
Milk With Pride is a human rights campaign, Balcazar said. Unfortunately, Hannaford management considers the issues raised to be a public relations matter. The company has farmers complete self assessments to ensure the farm workers aren't being exploited.
"They say there's no problems," Balcazar said. But if a complaint is filed to the company it's not believed and no action is taken. It takes an average of 100 days from the date the complaint is filed to receive a response.
Migrant Justice is using social media to get their message across. They encourage supporters to contact Hannaford on Facebook and Instagram to pressure management to engage in negotiations.
A rally is being organized at Hannaford's headquarters in Portland, Maine. The event is scheduled for June 24. Buses will be chartered to transport volunteers. Go to bit.ly6-24-Pledge if you are interested in this event.