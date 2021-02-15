The Newport City crew helped make this sliding Hill at Prouty Beach.
“Last week, Tom Bernier (Director of Public Works) and his entire public works crew of 14 guys spent part of the day over there with their big equipment and brought in snow from the back parking lot,” Recreation Director Jess Booth said.
They made a large berm so the sledders could drop into the hill's bowl. The hill even has lights for nighttime enjoyment. The hill is open to anyone, even non-city residents. Users need to bring their own sleds and practice standard physical distancing guidelines.
Skis, snowboards, and snowmobiles are not allowed to be used on this hill.