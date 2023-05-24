DERBY - For years the North Country Union Junior High School board has reviewed disciplinary reports at monthly board meetings. Administrators created a model with different levels of interventions, but there's a select group of students with persistent behavior problems. It is hoped that a behavior specialist can serve as the point person working with these students.
The good news is, as of the most recent disciplinary report, 87 percent of the junior high school students have not been subject to disciplinary referrals this school year.
Principal Nicole Corbett asked the school board on Tuesday evening to create a position for a support behavior coordinator. The behavior coordinator position is support staff, not administrative. The new hire will focus on students with ongoing behavior issues. Equally important, this person will address all student behavior.
