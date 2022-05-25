By ED BARBER
Staff Writer
NEWPORT CITY- As a first step toward bringing high speed broadband to the Northeast Kingdom a construction grant for $16 million has been awarded to NEK Broadband. The grant may be a drop in the bucket as the cost to wire the entire three county region is expected to be $184 million.
The announcement was made on Monday in a joint press conference with Governor Phil Scott and Congressman Peter Welch.
"This is a watershed moment for our CUD," said NEK Broadband Governing Board Chair Evan Carlson. "We are thrilled to now have the funds in hand to get construction underway.”
The funding will allow NEK Broadband to construct 215 miles of network, connecting 1,479 households along the way.