TROY – The Newport Ambulance Service’s (NAS) Troy Station is up and running. As of April 1, emergency medical calls in the towns of Jay, Lowell, Troy, and Westfield began going to NAS. Before that, Missisquoi Valley Ambulance Service (MVAS) handled them. The service has 24/7 service at the Troy Station.
Jeffrey Johansen, executive director of NAS, said the new station will be called Troy Rescue. However, the lettering on the ambulance will still say Newport Ambulance Service.
NAS started into talks with MVAS towns after the towns asked them if they could provide round-the-clock ambulance service.
“We gave them a price on what it would cost, and this is the station that we came up with,” said Johansen.
NAS will have one ambulance based at the Troy Station at all times, but it has room for a second one. Johansen said the Troy Station Building owner also offered NAS the front of a second nearby empty building. NAS has nine total ambulances in all its divisions, including Morgan and Johnson. If necessary, they can move an ambulance from one station to another. The service will have 24-hour crews and can call in more if necessary.
Before the change, some of the MVAS staff were working for NAS, said Johansen.
“In this time and age, we share a lot of employees,” said Johnsen. With the new contract, NAS hired six full-time people. He said he would like to staff a local person to help cover the Troy Station. “I may take someone who is not local and put them in, so they learn the area.”
Johansen also praised the dispatch center at the Newport City Police Station for downloading detailed call information to NAS members’ cell phones. Plus, NAS has GPS units in their trucks. Operations from the Troy Station are going well, and crews are out the door in two or three minutes after a page.
Even though NAS has a home in Troy now, they would still like to have their own facility in the area so they don’t have to rent long-term. Johansen said that NAS signed a five-year lease with property owner Nick Bouchard, who was willing to renovate the building they’re in now. The station has two bunkrooms, a restroom, a kitchen, living quarters, and a heated bay.
“For five years, we know that we have a station,” said Johansen. “It gives us a little time to look, and we can always extend our lease if we need to. This is in the center of Troy and a perfect location.”
Johansen said NAS could potentially buy the building if Bouchard ever wanted to sell.