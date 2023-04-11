NEWPORT CITY – On Monday, Newport City Manager Laura Dolgin announced to city leaders and officials that she is stepping down. Her retirement becomes official on Friday, June 2. She was hired as City Manager on January 20, 2015.
During an interview on Tuesday morning, she said she is getting older and would like some time to enjoy herself.
“It’s been in the works for quite some time,” Dolgin said. “My life path has brought me to the conclusion that I’ve got a few good years left.”
Dolgin referred to a book written by Daniel Pink. In that book, Pink talks about how 100 baby boomers in America turn 60 every 13 minutes.
“That’s me,” she said with a chuckle. “There are three elements that wash over you.”
The first is you realize you’ve turned 60, she said, and with that there’s the thought of ‘Oh my God,’ but then you realize that 60 isn’t that bad. The second element is wondering what happened to the last 35 years. But then, the third thing is realizing you have a good 20 to 25 years left, if you’re lucky, and so you need to decide what to do with those years, and what to do for yourself, she explained.
“I fall directly into that category,” she said of the age range. “I feel pretty good about that. I think the future will hold some promise. I am just looking forward to not getting up early every day, taking my dogs for a walk, and hanging out with my husband and kids. I really am looking at spending more time with my family.”
Dolgin also plans to do some personal things for herself, which includes traveling. She also noted it will be nice while she is young and healthy not to have the responsibilities that come with a position such as the city manager.
“The city is really in a good space right now,” said Dolgin. “There’s a lot of things that are ripe to be handed off to someone new, and I’m excited about that. We have some projects that are pending that are important to me, and I’d like to see those through, but they are also at a state where I feel comfortable handing it off.”
Dolgin also spoke highly of the department heads, whom she called incredibly wonderful, smart, enthusiastic, and dedicated, which she said has helped build her confidence in stepping down and handing this off to someone else. She feels the next person will have support from these department heads.
“Leaving them is bittersweet,” she said. “But they are very strong, capable people.”
Dolgin spoke highly of her predecessor John Ward, Jr., whom she said also left the city in a good place. She believes the person who replaces her will do wonderful things and hopes they will continue with the outdoor recreation economy. Dolgin also noted that there is a new municipal plan that is fresh, has achievable outcomes, and will serve as a good guide. She also noted that the ‘Waterfront and Master Plan’ has projects that the city can achieve. The city is also planning for a new water tower on the east side of the City and rehabilitation of the Gardner Memorial Park Playground, said Dolgin. Other projects along the Causeway and replacing the traffic signal at the intersection of Main Street and Coventry Street are also in the works, she said.
The City of Newport has applied for a million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to offset the cost of the new water tower installation. The city is also starting its fiscal year, and the budget is in good shape, said Dolgin. She also predicts that the city will do rate adjustments for water and wastewater.
Things were not always easy for Dolgin as city manager. She was eight months on the job in April 2016 when the crash of the EB-5 foreign investment program came tumbling down. Dolgin heard about the crash while sitting in her office writing a United States Department of Agricultural (USDA) Grant. After she filed the grant and could think more clearly, she spent the weekend on the phone with the city attorney. The next Monday, the city council held a meeting at the Municipal Building that addressed the issue.
“That week changed my job because we became much more focused on economic development, and how we could convince outsiders that we were open for business,” she said of the city.
It was also important for the city leaders to inform the locals that the city did not own the block, and even now, the city still does not own the block, said Dolgin. She stressed that the city made no financial investment, so it was not necessarily out financially. However, the city was affected by being left without a Main Street block, she said.
“We mobilized ourselves by doing lots of assessments on the city for strengths and weaknesses,” said Dolgin. “Then we transitioned from being sort of passive to being aggressive in transitioning ourselves into the outdoor economy and focusing on Lake Memphremagog and our surrounding, beautiful terrain. We’ve come a long way. Some people are impatient, but you can’t churn a municipality any quicker. There are so many other factors that come into play. But I am just delighted to see the momentum that’s coming on with the revitalization of the Downtown Organization.”
Dolgin also spoke highly of a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Community Development Initiative Grant the City of Newport had for three years to help write other project grants.
A huge centennial celebration in 2018 happened during Dolgin’s time as city manager. The Centennial Committee consisted of numerous volunteers who met over the course of 33 months to plan the celebration.
The celebration drew hundreds of people to the city.