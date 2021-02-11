See the 2021 Newport Daily Express Wedding Planner featuring Carrie Lamadeline and Allen Charland in The Weekend Edition of The Newport Daily Express
- *** VTrans P.M. Road Conditions Report ***
- COVID-19 Daily Update February 11, 2021
- 2021 Wedding Planner
- Lab Results Indicate Likely Presence of COVID-19 Variant in the State Tests of Burlington wastewater point to virus strain known as the “UK variant”
- Vermont's U.S. Attorney To Resign
- Raptors to Stay in Tampa
- Louise Whipple: A Journey of Healing
- Bezos and Bloomberg among top 50 US charity donors for 2020
- Armed Robbery At Barton Bank
- Newport Skating Rink Seeing Increased Numbers
- Newport Police Arrest Suspect in Hotel Robbery and Store Burglary
- Snowmobile crash kills Vermont woman
- Tim Chamberlin Named 2021 VTSCA Outstanding School Counselor of the Year
- Northern Vermont University Alum Takes On Offensive Company Name in Pro Audio Industry, and Wins!
- Newport City Council Meeting - Bond Vote Information Meeting Related to the Proposed Water Tower # 1*
- Crime victims to receive enhanced support from Vermont State Police with new federal grant award
- New virus cases in 2 counties slow overall Vermont decline
- Lake Region’s Martinez Commits to AIC
