JAY - Farmers across New England are invited to a day of free skiing at the Jay Peak Resort. This year represents the 39th annual Farmer's Appreciation Day. On Saturday, at least 400 farmers and their families and employees are able to "hit the slopes" at the popular Northeast Kingdom resort.
"It's time to get off the farm," public relations director Mike Chait said. Each farm receives up to four tickets and rentals for skis and snowboards are $10. Participants will also have access to the waterpark at discounted prices.