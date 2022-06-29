NEWPORT CITY- America's largest youth development organization is 4-H. The organization offers a variety of programs to youth through clubs, as well as in-school and out of school activities. In Vermont, 4-H is overseen by the University of Vermont Extension Service.
In Orleans County the youth programs are organized by Melinda (Lindy) Birch. On a recent Saturday Birch was busy organizing a horse show at the Orleans County Fairgrounds.
"They learn about dairy, horses, crafts," Birch said of the many activities the kids can partake in. Many people associate 4-H with raising animals, but it's more extensive than that, she explained. There are programs focused on agriculture, including growing food. Some programs focus on crafts exclusively. And then there are school programs for Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM) and robotics. She said communicating with the public is another life skill kids are taught.
Gardening used to have a lot of participants prior to the Covid pandemic. Birch's goal is to recruit master gardeners and start a new gardening program. There are robotic clubs and cooking clubs.
"We can do multiple things," Birch said. "Anything that sparks a child's interest."
The animal projects are a good way to connect with kids and get them involved, Birch said.
Horse programs are a traditional staple of 4-H. "There's life skills development," Birch said. You learn how to take care of your horse and treat it well," Birch said. The kids that were participating in last Saturday’s event had to attend a clinic earlier that week to brush up on their horsemanship skills.
