CHARLOTTE, Vt. (AP) — A $6 million gift is going to the Vermont Land Trust to help diversify farm ownership, make farming more economically viable and promote farming practices that contribute to clean water, healthy soil, and climate resilience, the High Meadows Fund, Vermont Land Trust and Vermont Community Foundation announced.
A fund will be created with $2 million to expand land ownership and access among people who have been historically marginalized or oppressed based on their race or ethnicity, the groups said Thursday.
A total of $4 million will go toward expanding the land trust's work "to put hundreds of farmers onto the land operating successful businesses over the next 10 years," the groups said.
"Agriculture is central to our identity and sense of place. Today, it is under threat," Vermont Land Trust President Nick Richardson said in a written statement. "The climate crisis, demographic change, and broader economics require us to act boldly and change the trajectory of decline."
The Vermont Land Trust and a diverse group of farmers and community leaders will be holding discussions on how to design and increase the $2 million fund to expand land ownership and access, the groups said. "The fund's governance, structure, and decision-making will be determined by Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color in Vermont," they said.