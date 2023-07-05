NEWPORT CITY - The attorneys for New England Waste Services VT (NEWSVT) and the Town of Coventry have agreed to extend a settlement negotiation for 60 days. The parties appeared, via video, at a status conference in Newport City, with Judge Daniel Richardson presiding.
Following a property reappraisal of the Casella Waste Service landfill in Coventry in 2021, the company appealed the appraisal. A company that specializes in appraising utilities estimated the value of the (NEWSVT) Casella landfill to be $54,325,000.
In a prior interview Coventry's town manager Matt Maxwell said that upon appeal, the town's Board of Civil Authority toured the landfill and came back with a valuation of $36,470,000. In response, NEWSVT hired an assessor who arrived at a value of $19 million.
The parties agreed to negotiate through a mediator but stopped last fall when they were unable to resolve their differences.
"We had mediation which ended last fall," attorney Andrew Macilwaine, representing NEWSVT, advised the judge. "Progress was made, but we were unsuccessful."
Judge Richardson asked if the suit covered the tax years starting in 2021, or if it was for this past fiscal year. Macilwaine said the court's valuation would extend from 2021.
Coventry's attorney Brian Monghan said the relevant statute allows the judge to set the valuation for the past two years, which will carry forward to this fiscal year.
The judge agreed to hold another status conference in 60 days, unless the parties arrive at a resolution. If so, they must notify the court so Judge Richardson can ratify the agreement.