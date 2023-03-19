NEWPORT CITY - The Vermont House Judiciary Committee is taking testimony on H.230. The bill addresses suicide prevention by enacting new gun control regulations, including extending the waiting period and locking up firearms.

Between 2011 and 2020 more than 700 people in Vermont died of gunshot wounds; 88 percent were a result of suicide. The committee learned the 2021 suicide rate in Vermont was 20.3 for every 100,000 persons. The national average is 14.0. Suicide by men and boys in Vermont is 50 percent higher than the national average.

Tags

Recommended for you