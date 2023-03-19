NEWPORT CITY - The Vermont House Judiciary Committee is taking testimony on H.230. The bill addresses suicide prevention by enacting new gun control regulations, including extending the waiting period and locking up firearms.
Between 2011 and 2020 more than 700 people in Vermont died of gunshot wounds; 88 percent were a result of suicide. The committee learned the 2021 suicide rate in Vermont was 20.3 for every 100,000 persons. The national average is 14.0. Suicide by men and boys in Vermont is 50 percent higher than the national average.
The purpose of the legislation is reportedly to prevent death by suicide by reducing access to lethal means, which includes firearms. Vermont residents will not be allowed to possess or store a firearm if a child or prohibited person is likely to gain access to it.
Exceptions include keeping the ammunition separate from the firearm, locking the firearm in a container, or equipping it with a tamper resistant mechanical lock or other safety device.
A potential penalty for violators of the proposed law is $1,000 and up to a year in jail, if no crime has been committed. If the unauthorized gun operator uses it to cause injury or death, the fine is up to $5,000 and five years in prison.
