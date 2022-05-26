By ED BARBER
Staff Writer
DERBY CENTER - Juniper Creative Arts, in collaboration with North Country Union Junior High School, has created a mural which now graces an exterior wall of the Junior High building, near the cafeteria. The mural depicts racial justice through community involvement.
Teacher Robyn Midi said Juniper Creative Arts has completed 20 mural projects across the state, primarily at schools. The organization is a husband/wife/daughter team: Will Kasso Condry, Jennifer Herrera Condry, and Alexa Herrera Condry. They emphasize symbolism in a "graffiti" art style. Midi said it is important to not be literal.
