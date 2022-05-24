Weekend Fires Keep Firefighters Busy
Three local structure fires kept Orleans County firefighters busy over the weekend.
It all started Friday morning when they were called to a kitchen fire on Route 5 in Irasburg. Orleans Fire Chief E.J. Rowell said the call came in at 8:13 a.m. The Irasburg Fire Department asked the Orleans Fire Department for assistance because Orleans could get there quicker, he said.
Local Nurse Honored at Red Sox Nurse Night 2022
(May 23, 2022) - Every year the Boston Red Sox recognize ten nurses from throughout New England. New Englanders are asked to nominate nurses who go above and beyond, who have demonstrated their commitment to the nursing profession, and who could use extra appreciation in a big way. This year one of our local nurses, Carol Comtois, was chosen. Carol has been a nurse in our local community for 48 years starting off at North Country Hospital and currently working for Orleans Essex VNA & Hospice.
She also worked at Vermont Respite House in Williston where she found her true passion for end-of-life care. Carol has a vision for providing a local hospice home to members of our community.
A Look At The HEATR Act
A bill being introduced by Leahy and others. The bill would create a manufacturer tax credit to incentivize production of high-efficiency, safe, and affordable heat pumps.
Local Island Pond Man is Remembered
Raymond Joseph, one of Island Pond’s oldest and respected citizens, recently passed away, while wintering in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Joseph was many things in his long lifetime; such as a WWll Veteran, a well known artist, teacher, retail merchant, caretaker, world traveler, skier, and a bridge card player. One of 16 children, he never married. However, he was a great father figure to many.
Joseph never met a stranger, greeting everyone with open arms, strong shoulders, an infectious smile, and inspiring kind words. He was of strong Catholic faith and was very generous to his community. He always had time to listen to others,
State News Briefs
