Farm First Helps Farmers In Need with a Variety of Different Services
NEWPORT CITY - A little known program offered by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture focuses on the needs of individual farmers. The program reaches out to the agriculture community to offer support services, access to resources, and referrals to mental health counselors if the client is under stress. Farm First started in 2009 as raw milk prices tumbled, causing financially struggling farmers to find other sources of work. The Employee Assistance Program, a precursor to the Farm First program, provided resources for retraining and job placement. Many referrals are from the state's vocational rehabilitation program.
-> Leahy and Allies Close Tax Loophole
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) reintroduced legislation to close a tax loophole that allows corporations to write off the punishment they receive for egregious wrongdoing as an “ordinary” business expense.
Punitive damages are rarely imposed, and only on bad actors whose reckless misconduct resulted in extreme consequences, and usually great harm to peoples’ lives. Such damages are intended to impose a punishment on the wrongdoer so that more responsible decisions will be made in the future. But enabling corporations to deduct these damages lessens the deterrent effect of that punishment. Leahy first introduced legislation to close this loophole in 2011. The bill is cosponsored by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.).
