NEWPORT CITY- The Memphremagog Watershed Association hosted a symposium on landfill leachate via Zoom on Monday evening. The purpose of the symposium was to gain a better understanding of leachate and potential pre-treatment programs.
Vermont's only active landfill is located in Coventry, contiguous to the Black River which feeds into Lake Memphremagog. The landfill's cells are double lined and leachate is collected into storage tanks. The leachate is pre-treated, diluted and discharged into surface water.
Until a moratorium between New England Waste Services VT, the Agency of Natural Resources and the advocacy group Don't Undermine Memphremagog's Purity (DUMP), the effluent is no longer treated at the Newport Waste Water Facility. Even prior to the moratorium, only a portion of the effluent was treated locally. The leachate was shipped to Montpelier, VT and Plattsburg, NY for disposal.
Kasey Kathan works for the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in the Solid Waste Management Program. She testified there are several leachate disposal options. They range from evaporation and recirculation to biological (lagoons and wetlands), chemical, and physical, such as filtration.
Cost of these options range from a few cents per gallon of leachate, to as much as $30/gallon.
Tests from the five closed but unlined landfills in Vermont reveals the presence of a broad range of chemicals, including prescription and over the counter drugs, industrial and household chemicals, and steroids.
