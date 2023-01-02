A Vermont friend of mine recently asked me at what age a Quebec resident can begin collecting the province’s retirement pension. I replied that one can start receiving the pension anytime from the age of 60 and older. A number of factors can influence a person’s choice to apply for the Quebec Pension Plan (QPP) such as health, life expectancy, and other sources of income.
As mentioned above, a Quebec resident can receive the QPP as of 60-years-old, even while continuing to work. The pension amount varies from one person to the other based on the individual’s employment earnings. Also taken into consideration is the period during which the person worked little or not at all. Ultimately, the age at which the person files a QPP application for the pension also has an impact on the amounts that will be received.
A Quebec resident is entitled to the full amount of the QPP at age 65. If a person decides to apply for the QPP before 65, the person’s pension will be noticeably reduced for the whole duration of their retirement. Applying at age 60 will reduce the amount of the QPP by up to 36 percent.
If an individual waits after 65-years-old to file a QPP application, the pension will increase for each month between the 65th birthday and the moment the QPP is filed. However, at age 70, the increase in the pension reaches the maximum.
If a Quebec resident receives the QPP while continuing to work, a monthly amount of about $22 will be added to the pension if the person’s employment earnings remain similar to their earnings in recent years. When this occurs, the amount of the supplement will be calculated based on the person’s work situation.
The Quebec government strongly urges a person eligible for the QPP to take into account their standard of living in retirement. One has to make sure that they have sufficient income from sources that includes the federal Old Age Security (OAS) pension, the QPP, and from other means such as a private pension plan and/or personal savings. Seeking a financial advisor to decide one’s options is recommended.
The first QPP payment begins at the end of the month following the month in which the application is filed, providing the person is 60 years of age or older. The QPP is taxable and must be declared when annual income taxes are filed every spring. Once a Quebec resident begins receiving the QPP, the provincial government will index it in January of each year according to the cost of living.