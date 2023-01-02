A Vermont friend of mine recently asked me at what age a Quebec resident can begin collecting the province’s retirement pension. I replied that one can start receiving the pension anytime from the age of 60 and older. A number of factors can influence a person’s choice to apply for the Quebec Pension Plan (QPP) such as health, life expectancy, and other sources of income.

As mentioned above, a Quebec resident can receive the QPP as of 60-years-old, even while continuing to work. The pension amount varies from one person to the other based on the individual’s employment earnings. Also taken into consideration is the period during which the person worked little or not at all. Ultimately, the age at which the person files a QPP application for the pension also has an impact on the amounts that will be received.

