It's difficult to turn on the television these days and not hear about a shooting somewhere in the country. The Vermont State Police have been crisscrossing the state informing the public about what they should do if they become involved in an active shooter and other emergencies.

Sunni Eriksen, Vermont Emergency Management (VEM) school and safety grant program manager, said the funds to cover the expense came from the Department of Justice through the Stop School Violence Prevention Program.

