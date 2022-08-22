It's difficult to turn on the television these days and not hear about a shooting somewhere in the country. The Vermont State Police have been crisscrossing the state informing the public about what they should do if they become involved in an active shooter and other emergencies.
Sunni Eriksen, Vermont Emergency Management (VEM) school and safety grant program manager, said the funds to cover the expense came from the Department of Justice through the Stop School Violence Prevention Program.
"They had several categories of which you could apply for these grants," she said. "We applied for one that was a community caretaker approach."
Lt. Hugh O'Donnell of the Royalton State Police Barracks and Harry Fell from the Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team, have been conducting the 90-minute presentation called "Survive Vermont."
During a recent telephone interview, O'Donnell explained that last spring, VEM, who received a federal grant, approached law enforcement about conducting public active shooter trainings throughout the month of August at various locations throughout the state. They've already held several presentations and there are a few more planned, including one on Aug. 24 at the Westminster State Police barracks, another on Aug. 29 at the Berlin National Guard Armory, and then a third on Aug. 30 at the Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury.
Attending the presentations is free, but authorities ask attendees to preregister due to seating limitations. O'Donnell said the one held at the Derby Barracks on Aug. 15 was light and noted he would be okay with holding another program there if an adequate amount of people sign up.
