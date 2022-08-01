COVENTRY – The Coventry Village School board is moving forward on construction of a 10,000-square-foot addition to the school building. School officials hope to break ground next spring and be finished around September to October 2023. On Town Meeting Day, voters approved a 30-year, $3.2 million bond. The school board doesn’t know what the interest rate will be because they have not yet secured the loan.
Last Thursday, the school board accepted two pre-qualification applications from firms that wish to submit bids for the project’s construction manager. The firms included Spates Construction of Derby and Stewart Construction of Essex Junction. After the vote, School Board Chair Jaime Stenger explained to the press that under Vermont law, the school board needs a construction manager or general contractor to oversee the project. Those firms need to be prequalified by the state to prove they are capable of doing the project.