Vermont, VT (05855)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.