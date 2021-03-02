Barre, Vt. – The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) is seeking public input on the Vermont Airport System Draft Plan, which outlines the State’s 20-year long-range vision and goals that will guide the planning and development of Vermont’s public use airports. This Plan will update the 2007 Airport System and Policy Plan. The public may submit comments through email and a virtual public meeting.
Vermont’s public use airport system consists of 16 airports, 10 of which are state owned, 1 municipally owned, and 5 privately owned. A map of public use airports is available here.
The public is encouraged to visit the Airport System Plan project website for additional information about the Airport System Plan planning process.
Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, AOT will not host an in-person public meeting during the comment period. Instead, the public is invited to attend a virtual meeting to learn more about the Draft Plan and provide on March 24, 2021 at 6:00pm. Please visit the website for more information.
The meeting will begin with a presentation by project consultant staff, followed by time for individuals to ask questions or provide comments using the text feature in Microsoft Teams. In addition to being streamed live online, the public meeting will be recorded and posted to the project website for viewing after the event.
Written comments may be submitted through April 8, 2021 via email to Paul.Libby@vermont.gov or by mail to:
Paul Libby
Rail & Aviation Bureau
Vermont Agency of Transportation
219 North Main Street
Barre, VT 05641
Following the close of the public comment period on April 8, 2021, AOT will summarize the comments and adjust the plan as necessary before presenting it for approval to the Vermont Aviation Advisory Council.