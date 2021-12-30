MONTPELLIER- Vermont dairy farmers produce a million-pound surplus of milk annually. Over the years 70 percent of Vermont's milk was shipped to the Boston market. Now says Senator Bobby Starr, almost 63 percent stays in state.
In-state facilities make ice cream, cheese and yogurt while fluid milk is shipped to Massachusetts. Senator Starr wants to increase in-state processing capacity benefiting the local economy by processing the surplus milk.
Housing and manpower are major roadblocks preventing in-state processors from expanding. More housing is needed and many farm employees live in substandard housing. The state's housing agency has funding in the budget to start renovation projects.
"We have a manpower issue," Senator Starr concedes. "In Cabot where they make cheddar they can't make enough."
