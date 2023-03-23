ALBANY – During their meeting Tuesday, the selectboard continued their discussions about installing a domestic hot water heater to heat the water in the washrooms at the Town Hall. The initial person who was supposed to do the work apparently backed out.
They also discussed radio issues. Albany Fire Chief Josh Pilbin told the selectboard that the fire department had a call last week on a day when the roads were bad, and the road department was out plowing. Pilbin said the fire department tried to reach the road department on the radio to get some sand on the road, but were unsuccessful. Albany Firefighter Gary Mason, said that come to find out, the road department operates their radios off their private channel, which he said is all well and good, but he prefers they operate their radios on scan mode so they can hear what the fire department is doing or if the fire department needs to get a hold of them.