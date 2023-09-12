Motorists are advised that starting Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. US-5 in Barton, between May Farm Road and Boudreau Lane (located between Barton and Orleans - just past Lake Region Road), will be closed. This will be a full closure, and will remain in place until Friday, September 15, 2023, at 3 p.m.. The purpose of the closure is for emergency culvert replacement. A detour will be in place.
