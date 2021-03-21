Gov. Scott Announces All Vermonters Will be Eligible for Vaccine by April 19
Governor Phil Scott today announced the timeline for when all Vermonters age 16 and older will be eligible to make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination.
The next age group will be people age 60 and older, who can make an appointment starting Thursday, March 25 at 8:15 a.m.
When a new group of people is eligible, they can register online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878. Vermonters are encouraged to create an account ahead of time so it will be easier to log in when it’s time to make an appointment.
The length of the entire process will vary, but Vermonters can expect it to take approximately two months from the time you register to the time you are considered fully vaccinated. This includes the anticipated time between registration and an appointment, the time of a first and last dose, and the two weeks needed after a last dose for it to be at maximum effectiveness. The goal is to have Vermonters fully vaccinated by July 1.
“Our age banding approach has allowed us to first protect those at greatest risk of hospitalization and death, which is our top priority, and our approach has been effective. In fact, while we have one of the oldest populations in the country, we have among the highest percentage of people age 65 and older vaccinated,” said Governor Scott. “We continue to believe age banding is the most effective and fastest way to reach all Vermonters who want a vaccine.”
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD said the long-awaited reality of people being able to get their vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel. At the same time, he cautioned Vermonters that with variant strains of the highly transmissible virus being identified in Vermont, prevention and testing must still be a priority.
“To really find our way out of this pandemic, along with registering for vaccination as soon as your age band opens, we must all continue to follow the very simple, but critically important guidance of masks, distancing and cautious travel,” said Dr. Levine. “This is the only way to stay ahead in the race. Through prevention, testing and vaccination, we can achieve a level of community immunity that will bring us out of this pandemic. We can cross the ‘public health finish line’ sooner, together.”
Guidance Change for Bars and Social Clubs
Gov. Scott also announced updates to COVID-19 guidance for bars and social clubs, like American Legions and VFWs. These establishments are being moved under the state’s restaurant guidance, which will allow them to reopen within that sector’s current restrictions. These include operating at 50% capacity, requiring patrons be seated at tables with a maximum of 6 per table, 6 feet of distance between parties, masking and more. Municipalities will be able to place more restrictions on these establishments in their jurisdictions.
If you have any symptoms, stay home and get tested for COVID-19
Dr. Levine said Friday that interviews with people who have COVID-19 indicate that some assumed they had a cold or a sinus infection, instead of first thinking they might have COVID-19. The COVID-19 virus is still circulating in our communities, and the only way to know if you have it is to get tested.
Remember that symptoms can sometimes be mild, such as a headache, cough, fatigue or a runny nose. So, if you have even just one of these symptoms, it’s best to get tested. It’s also important to avoid going to work, school or other places until you receive a negative result. COVID-19 is a highly transmissible virus, and this is how we can each protect our loved ones and our communities.
If you have symptoms, talk to your health care provider. They can refer you for testing.
Testing is also important even if you don’t have symptoms, since you can still have COVID-19 and not feel sick.
If you don’t have symptoms and want to get tested, there are many test sites now available around the state. It’s free and easy!
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on March 19, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases*
135
(17,393 total)
Currently hospitalized
22
Hospitalized in ICU
5
Hospitalized under investigation
0
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.3%
People tested
345,588
Total tests
1,231,862
Total people recovered
14,646
Deaths+
217
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on March 19, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
166,093
(30.2% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
88,841
